SAMANTHA BROWN'S PLACES TO LOVE: New Orleans, Louisiana
Saturday, April 19, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app
Samantha begins her New Orleans trip at City Park, enjoying chicory coffee and beignets from Cafe Du Monde.
She then visits the National WWII Museum, home to a vast collection of war artifacts. Next, she explores Hansen's Sno-Bliz for snow cones and learns about Cafe Reconcile’s workforce program.
In Covington, she meets artist Marianne Angeli Rodriguez and visits the historic Southern Hotel.
Biking down the Tammany Trace Rail Trail leads her to Abita Springs, where New Orleans’ famous beer is brewed.
Back in NOLA, she enjoys a Poor Boy sandwich at Parkway Bakery and Tavern before catching hot jazz at the Dew Drop Inn.
Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app for a limited time.
PLACES TO LOVE takes viewers on a discovery of the emotional heart of travel by highlighting the people who are changing, challenging and strengthening a destination to deliver a decidedly refreshing and enriching travel experience. The series encourages viewers to experience the passion of people and the soul of a place in a way that only traveling can do.