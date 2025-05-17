SAMANTHA BROWN'S PLACES TO LOVE: Traverse City, Michigan
Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app
On this episode, Samantha begins her trip at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, known for its scenic views and challenging sand cliffs.
In Michigan, she explores The Cherry Republic, filled with cherry products, and dines with new friends at the Farm Club on the Leelanau Peninsula.
She visits a repurposed mental hospital in Traverse City and learns cheese-making at Leelanau Cheese. On Lake Michigan, she sails the schooner Wind Dancer, discovering its history as a water stagecoach.
Her trip concludes at Bonobo Winery, where she enjoys wine with owners Todd and Carter Oosterhouse and actress Amy Smart.
Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app for a limited time.
PLACES TO LOVE takes viewers on a discovery of the emotional heart of travel by highlighting the people who are changing, challenging and strengthening a destination to deliver a decidedly refreshing and enriching travel experience. The series encourages viewers to experience the passion of people and the soul of a place in a way that only traveling can do.
