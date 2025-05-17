SAMANTHA BROWN'S PLACES TO LOVE: Traverse City, Michigan

Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

On this episode, Samantha begins her trip at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, known for its scenic views and challenging sand cliffs.

Samantha Brown's Places to Love - Season 8 | Preview

In Michigan, she explores The Cherry Republic, filled with cherry products, and dines with new friends at the Farm Club on the Leelanau Peninsula.

Samantha Brown / APT In Michigan, Samantha Brown explores The Cherry Republic, filled with cherry products.

She visits a repurposed mental hospital in Traverse City and learns cheese-making at Leelanau Cheese. On Lake Michigan, she sails the schooner Wind Dancer, discovering its history as a water stagecoach.

SAMANTHA BROWN'S PLACES TO LOVE / APT On Lake Michigan, Samantha Brown sails the schooner Wind Dancer, discovering its history as a water stagecoach.

Her trip concludes at Bonobo Winery, where she enjoys wine with owners Todd and Carter Oosterhouse and actress Amy Smart.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS app for a limited time.

PLACES TO LOVE takes viewers on a discovery of the emotional heart of travel by highlighting the people who are changing, challenging and strengthening a destination to deliver a decidedly refreshing and enriching travel experience. The series encourages viewers to experience the passion of people and the soul of a place in a way that only traveling can do.

