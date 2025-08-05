LUCY WORSLEY’S HOLMES VS. DOYLE (Finale This Week)

Stream now with KPBS Passport / Watch Tuesdays, Aug. 5 -19, 2025 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

LUCY WORSLEY’S HOLMES VS. DOYLE is a new three-part series featuring the popular British historian and lifelong Sherlock Holmes fan who seeks to answer why author Arthur Conan Doyle came to despise the character that made him rich and famous. Throughout the series, Worsley explores the parallel lives of Doyle and Holmes in the historical context of their times. From the dying years of Victorian England, through the imperial crisis of the Boer war, the optimism of the early Edwardian years, to the trauma of the First World War, Arthur and Sherlock lived through them all.

LUCY WORSLEY'S HOLMES VS. DOYLE: Extended Preview

Featured in over 60 original stories and countless film and television adaptions, Sherlock Holmes has intrigued and excited fans with his intellect and powers of deduction for more than a century. Over the course of three episodes, Worsley investigates the curious relationship between detective and author.

LUCY WORSLEY'S HOLMES VS. DOYLE: Sue Black

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Doctor and Detective” Tuesday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Lucy unearths Holmes’ origins in Doyle’s early life as a medical student in Edinburgh. She unpacks the early stories, revealing the dark underbelly of late Victorian Britain, from drug use to true crime. She explores how Doyle infused his stories with cutting-edge technological developments and traces the author’s growing disenchantment with his detective, heading to Switzerland to visit the site of one of the most famous deaths in literature.

LUCY WORSLEY'S HOLMES VS. DOYLE: Killing Sherlock

Episode 2: “Fact and Fiction” Tuesday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Lucy explores Doyle’s desire to distance himself from Sherlock after the detective’s apparent death at the Reichenbach Falls. From the delights of the ski slopes to the horrors of the Boer War, she reveals how far Doyle went to make himself the hero of his own story. He even took on the role of detective himself in one of the most important legal cases of the 20th century.

LUCY WORSLEY'S HOLMES VS. DOYLE: War is Coming

Episode 3: “Shadows and Sleuths” Tuesday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

- Lucy investigates the return of Sherlock. Doyle began the Edwardian age delighting in all it had to offer, but as the First World War approached, the darkness of the later stories mirrored the reality of Doyle’s life. After losing his eldest son, he became an evangelist for spiritualism, and his star declined after a public spat with a famous magician. Sherlock Holmes, in contrast, found a life beyond his author on stage and screen.

LUCY WORSLEY'S HOLMES VS. DOYLE: Janice Allan

Watch On Your Schedule: LUCY WORSLEY’S HOLMES VS. DOYLE is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

LUCY WORSLEY'S HOLMES VS. DOYLE: The War

Credits: BBC Studios production for BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and PBS. The producers are Rachel Jardine and Laura Blount, the series producer is Linda Sands and the executive producer is Amanda Lyon. The commissioning editor for BBC Arts is Mark Bell. Zara Frankel is the Executive in Charge for PBS. BBC Studios is handling global distribution.