Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Islam's Greatest Stories of Love

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 20, 2025 at 11:08 AM PDT
Ariella Gayotto Hohl, a young Muslim woman grappling with the loss of her beloved father finds solace in five great love stories from the Islamic tradition.
Unity Productions Foundation / PBS
/
PBS
Ariella Gayotto Hohl, a young Muslim woman grappling with the loss of her beloved father finds solace in five great love stories from the Islamic tradition.

Premieres Friday, Aug. 22, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS app + The film will begin streaming on YouTube with the broadcast

This powerful two-hour documentary about how a heartbroken woman finds solace is told in five great love stories from the Islamic tradition. At the heart of the film is Ariella Gayotto Hohl, a young Muslim woman grappling with the loss of her beloved father. In the wake of grief, she begins a deeply personal journey to understand one of humanity’s most enduring questions: What is love – and how do we heal and move forward when it’s taken from us?

“This journey changed the way I understand love. I came to see it not just as an emotion,” said Hohl, host of "Islam’s Greatest Stories of Love," “Love is a force that empowers, endures, and transforms. It is a choice we make, a value we live by, and a legacy that outlasts us. These stories reminded me that even in grief, love doesn’t end. In fact, it echoes through time.”

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Islam's Greatest Stories of Love

As Ariella travels across cultures, centuries, and spiritual landscapes, she encounters five unforgettable stories that reshape her understanding of love:

Layla and Majnun – The original story of star-crossed lovers whose names echoed in poetry for centuries before Romeo and Juliet.

Ariella learns about the tragic story of Layla and Majnun from Harvard scholar and museum curator Aysin Yoltar-Yıldırım.
Unity Productions Foundation
/
PBS
Ariella learns about the tragic story of Layla and Majnun from Harvard scholar and museum curator Aysin Yoltar-Yıldırım.

The Taj Mahal’s Hidden Message – A closer look at the sacred calligraphy on this wonder of the world reveals its hidden secrets about devotion and eternity.

Ariella talks with Father Michael Calabria, renown expert on the calligraphy of the Taj Mahal.
Unity Productions Foundation
/
PBS
Ariella talks with Father Michael Calabria, renown expert on the calligraphy of the Taj Mahal.

Malcolm X and His Sister – A rarely told story of familial love that shaped one of the most iconic Muslim leaders in American history.

Ariella speaks with Fatimah Fanusie, historian of African American Islam, about Ella Collins—Malcolm X’s sister and guiding force.
Unity Productions Foundation
/
PBS
Ariella speaks with Fatimah Fanusie, historian of African American Islam, about Ella Collins—Malcolm X’s sister and guiding force.

Rumi and Shams – A bond so transformative, it sparked what many consider the greatest love poetry ever written.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Ariella speaks with Omid Safi, scholar of Islamic mysticism and the poetry of Rumi, on the meaning of divine love.
Unity Productions Foundation
/
PBS
Ariella speaks with Omid Safi, scholar of Islamic mysticism and the poetry of Rumi, on the meaning of divine love.

Muhammad and Khadija – The enduring partnership between the Prophet Muhammad and his wife Khadija, whose love helped build the foundations of a global faith.

Ariella interviews author Daisy Khan about unwavering love between the Prophet Muhammad and his wife Khadijah.
Unity Productions Foundation
/
PBS
Ariella interviews author Daisy Khan about unwavering love between the Prophet Muhammad and his wife Khadijah.

Filmmaker Quote:

“Love is the most written-about emotion in human history, and the Islamic world is no exception,” said Alex Kronemer, director, writer and producer. “Yet many of its most iconic love stories remain unfamiliar to American audiences. This film offers a rare opportunity to see love through a different lens – one that is poetic, spiritual, and profoundly human. For many viewers, it will feel like a revelation.”

"Islam’s Greatest Stories of Love" is a cinematic meditation on loss, longing, and the sacred bonds that sustain us. At once intimate and expansive, the film invites viewers to rediscover love in its many forms – divine, romantic, familial, and eternal. Part travelogue, the documentary follows Ariella as she journeys through libraries, museums, and unexpected places where these timeless stories continue to live. Along the way, centuries-old artifacts, illuminated manuscripts, paintings, grand architecture, archival footage, and live performances bring each tale vividly to life.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Islam’s Greatest Stories of Love" will stream simultaneously with broadcast and be available on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS app, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO. The film will also stream on PBS’s flagship YouTube channel.

Ariella Gayotto Hohl, a young Muslim woman grappling with the loss of her beloved father finds solace in five great love stories from the Islamic tradition.
Angela Martino
Ariella Gayotto Hohl, a young Muslim woman grappling with the loss of her beloved father finds solace in five great love stories from the Islamic tradition.

Credits: Unity Productions Foundation, featuring and co-produced by Ariella Gayotto Hohl. The film is written and directed by Alex Kronemer with Jeremy Morrison as producer. Executive producers are Michael Wolfe (also a co-writer) and Jawaad Abdul Rahman with Donald Thoms as consulting executive producer. The Executive in Charge for PBS is Bill Margol.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News