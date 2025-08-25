Stream now with the PBS app / Watch Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

As global conflicts surge, the refugee crisis is spiraling out of control. Yet just as the need has exploded, the aid system is unraveling. International Rescue Committee President & CEO David Miliband joins Ian Bremmer. Then, an Indigenous group’s fight for land in Argentina.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Forced Displacement and a Failing System

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

