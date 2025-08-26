Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: La Famiglia

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 10, 2025 at 10:27 AM PST
FINDING YOUR ROOTS "La Famiglia" features<b> </b>Michael Imperioli
PBS
FINDING YOUR ROOTS "La Famiglia" features Michael Imperioli

Stream now with KPBS Passport / Watch Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025 at 8 p.m. + Saturday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

The acclaimed series returns with Professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr. exploring the mysteries, surprises and revelations hidden in the family trees of popular figures.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: La Famiglia | Preview

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. visits tiny towns in Calabria, Italy to trace the roots of talk show host Joy Behar and actor Michael Imperioli, revealing the challenges that their ancestors faced — and overcame — on both sides of the Atlantic.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Joy Behar with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. in FINDING YOUR ROOTS "La Famiglia"
PBS
Joy Behar with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. in FINDING YOUR ROOTS "La Famiglia"

This episode is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Season 11: The guest roster includes actors Kristen Bell, Laurence Fishburne, Debra Messing, Michael Imperioli, Melanie Lynskey, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lea Salonga, Amanda Seyfried, Dax Shepard, and Sharon Stone; celebrity chefs José Andrés and Sean Sherman; novelist Amy Tan; poet Rita Dove; historian Lonnie Bunch; talk show host Joy Behar; musician Rubén Blades; journalist Natalie Morales; and model Chrissy Teigen.

For more than a decade, renowned Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr. has helped to expand America’s sense of itself, stimulating a national conversation about identity with humor, wisdom, and compassion. Professor Gates has explored the ancestry of dozens of influential people from diverse backgrounds, taking millions of viewers deep into the past to reveal the connections that bind us all.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Season 11: Extended Trailer

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News