Available in English and Spanish

PBS KIDS presents WEATHER HUNTERS, a new animated STEM series for viewers ages 5-8 from Al Roker Entertainment, the production company helmed by Al Roker, Emmy-winning weatherman and host from TODAY.

The new show is designed to support kids’ learning about Earth science and meteorology through adventure and comedy to cultivate their awareness, curiosity, and caring about how weather and climate impact individuals, communities, and our global society.

The series centers on Lily Hunter, voiced by Tandi Fomukong, an intrepid and observant 8-year-old weather detective who shares her investigations with her family and friends, including dad Al Hunter, voiced by Roker; mom Dot Hunter, voiced by Holly Robinson Peete; sister Corky, voiced by Kapri Ladd; brother Benny, voiced by Lorenzo Ross; and neighbor Ms. Joyce, voiced by Sheryl Lee Ralph.

“Weather has always been a passion of mine, and inspiring young minds to explore its wonders has been one of the most fulfilling parts of this journey,” said Al Roker. “With WEATHER HUNTERS, I’m thrilled to share that passion with a new generation, including my granddaughter, Sky, who reminds me every day of the importance of leaving a better planet for our kids.”

WeatherHunters, Inc. / PBS Kids Lily Hunter and family from WEATHER HUNTERS.

Each 22-minute episode of WEATHER HUNTERS follows the adventures and explorations of weather detective and force of nature Lily Hunter and her family. Lily’s dad, Al, is the fun-loving, beloved host and weathercaster of a long-running TV program (any similarity to actual Al Roker is purely intentional!). Dot, Lily’s multitasking mom, is producer of the family’s weathercasts, while Corky, is an 11-year-old budding documentarian who loves capturing exciting weather events on video. Rounding out the Hunter family is Benny, the five-year-old brother who is always drawing or painting something he has seen during the family’s weather adventures.

WeatherHunters, Inc. / PBS Kids Lily Hunter and family from WEATHER HUNTERS.

The Hunters’ primary goal is to learn as much as they can about weather to benefit the community and the planet by solving weather mysteries, sharing vital information, and encouraging stewardship of the environment. They are continuing in a great family tradition that started with Al Hunter’s grandfather, Wallace Reed Hunter (voiced by LeVar Burton), one of the original WWII Tuskegee weathermen who went on to become one of the first African American weather broadcasters.

The inventively animated stories feature stunning natural weather phenomena, giving the series a unique, contemporary, and original look. WEATHER HUNTERS will explore kid-relatable, STEM-based themes and activities, showcasing the wonder and science of weather in ways that are accessible to all learners. Among the key topics are observing and tracking weather patterns, investigating the weather at different times of the year and in different places around the world, and the connection between weather, humans, and their environment.

Digital content for kids, parents, and teachers are available to reinforce the show’s messages and encourage further engagement and learning, with the first game from the series allowing kids to create their very own weather reports.

CREDITS: Created by Al Roker and produced by New York-based Al Roker Entertainment and Dete Meserve’s Silver Creek Falls Entertainment, Inc. Dete Meserve (Ready Jet Go! Space Camp), an accomplished creator and producer of award-winning films and television shows, is executive producer and showrunner. The series was developed by three-time Daytime Emmy winner Carin Greenberg (Tumble Leaf, Duck & Goose) who serves as Executive Producer. Daytime Emmy-nominated John Semper, Jr. (Jay Jay the Jet Plane, Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock) serves as executive producer and head writer. Two-time Emmy winner Lisa Tucker serves as executive producer for Al Roker Entertainment. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) sings the main title.

Educational consultants and advisors for WEATHER HUNTERS include Sara B. Sweetman, PhD, Associate Professor of Education in the College of Education and Professional Studies at the University of Rhode Island (URI), who directs the Guiding Education in Math and Science Network (GEMS-Net); and Ethan Greenberg, meteorologist, educator, former vice president of the Cornell Chapter of the American Meteorological Society, and graduate research assistant at the National Drought Mitigation Center.