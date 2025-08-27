WILD HOPE: Meet the AI Helping Humans and Tigers Coexist

Stream now with the PBS app + YouTube

Artificial intelligence is reshaping our world in countless ways — but what happens when we use it to protect the natural one? In India, where tigers prowl the outskirts of rural villages, scientists are training neural networks to help communities avoid conflict and protect their livestock. These systems of “traditional AI” aren’t resource-heavy — and they’re efficient, saving lives one alert at a time. In the fight to protect both wild predators and the people who live alongside them, this might be the wild card conservationists have been waiting for.

About The Series: At a time when news about the environment is filled with doom and people around the world feel increasingly fearful about the future, WILD HOPE is changing the narrative with surprising stories that show we can still change course. This series of short films highlights the intrepid changemakers working to restore and protect our planet. Each half-hour episode inspires audiences with stories of bold interventions, unexpected alliances, and nature’s resilience.

Presented by PBS NATURE / HHMI Tangled Bank Studios