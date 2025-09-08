Give Now
Mystery Murals of Baja California

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 8, 2025 at 11:24 AM PDT
Documents the work of Harry Crosby, a photographer and amateur archaeologist, in seeking and discovering significant new information concerning the rock art of Baja California.

Steam now with KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Sept. 12 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

The film documents the work of Harry Crosby, a photographer and amateur archaeologist, in seeking and discovering significant new information concerning the rock art of Baja California. Crosby relates how he became involved in studying these ancient cave paintings, the expeditions he has organized and led, and the discoveries he has made.

Unusual original score by Harry Partch.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
