Mystery Murals of Baja California

Steam now with KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Sept. 12 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

The film documents the work of Harry Crosby, a photographer and amateur archaeologist, in seeking and discovering significant new information concerning the rock art of Baja California. Crosby relates how he became involved in studying these ancient cave paintings, the expeditions he has organized and led, and the discoveries he has made.

Unusual original score by Harry Partch.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.