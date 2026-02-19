Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Arts & Culture

Port names Nicole Marie Pete featured artist for Imperial Beach splash pad

By City News Service
Published February 19, 2026 at 2:18 PM PST
Winning mural submission by Nicole Marie Pete, selected by The Port of San Diego to create artwork as part of the new splash pad that will be installed at Portwood Pier Plaza in Imperial Beach.
Courtesy of Port of San Diego
/
Port of San Diego
Winning mural submission by Nicole Marie Pete, selected by The Port of San Diego to create artwork as part of the new splash pad that will be installed at Portwood Pier Plaza in Imperial Beach.

The Port of San Diego Thursday announced it has selected Nicole Marie Pete, a Southern California-based artist, to create artwork as part of a splash pad being installed at Portwood Pier Plaza.

Last October, the port put out a call for professional artists in San Diego, Imperial, Orange and Riverside Counties to develop artwork to "visually enhance a mechanical enclosure next to future splash pad," a statement from the port read.

Pete, a full-blooded Navajo (Diné) and enrolled member of the Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT), proposed two murals — one for each side of the mechanical enclosure — that help celebrate Imperial Beach's "cultural heritage, environmental significance, and community traditions through play, imagination, education and connection."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

According to the port, she will receive up to $20,000 to develop her concept and produce artwork files that will be installed on the splash pad.

A selection panel, including members of the Imperial Beach Arts Committee and the port's Arts Culture & Design Committee, evaluated nearly 50 applications and interviewed candidates before recommending three qualified artists or teams. The port's Arts Culture & Design Committee then selected Pete.

In April 2024, the Board of Port Commissioners approved adding the splash pad at Portwood Pier Plaza as part of a collaborative effort with the city of Imperial Beach to beautify the area. Construction for the splash pad is anticipated to begin in early March and be completed by December of this year.

Pete is a digital artist whose work "explores Native American identity through a contemporary lens," who has illustrated children's books aimed at preserving the Navajo language, contributed to Native-focused publications, and created cover art for books celebrating Indigenous perspectives, the port statement reads.

"Her work balances reverence for her ancestry with a desire to engage and educate new audiences through digital mediums," according to the port.

Tags

Arts & Culture San DiegoNative American

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News