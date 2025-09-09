Star of India: Iron Lady of the Seas

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. + Saturday, Sept. 13 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV.

This evocative tribute tells the story of the famous iron-hulled sailing ship, the Star of India. Once a workhorse of global trade, the ship was rescued from decline and given new life in San Diego through a remarkable restoration. Through images and stirring accounts, the 1977 documentary brings to life both the challenges and triumphs of this extraordinary rebirth.

