ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage San Jose - Hour 1
Watch Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream on KPBS+
Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 22-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.
On this episode, ROADSHOW revisits vintage treasures from San Jose with values updated for today’s market including a Kashmir sapphire and diamond ring, an Edwardian jockey chair, and a Tlingit bowl and ladle. Watch to learn which find is now $325K-$350K!
