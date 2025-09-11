Give Now
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage San Jose - Hour 1

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 11, 2025 at 3:59 PM PDT
Daniel Buck Soules (left) appraises a French silk and bone fan, ca. 1800, in San Jose, Calif. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage San Jose, Hour 1” airs Monday, September 15 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Watch Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream on KPBS+

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 22-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: 1901-1910 Steam Car & Racing Collection

On this episode, ROADSHOW revisits vintage treasures from San Jose with values updated for today’s market including a Kashmir sapphire and diamond ring, an Edwardian jockey chair, and a Tlingit bowl and ladle. Watch to learn which find is now $325K-$350K!

Peter Loughrey (right) appraises a Frank Rohloff table, ca. 1968, in San Jose, Calif. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage San Jose, Hour 1” airs Monday, September 15 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Leslie Keno (left) appraises an Edwardian Jockey Chair, ca. 1895, in San Jose, Calif. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage San Jose, Hour 1” airs Monday, September 15 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

David P. McCarron (left) appraises an early 20th-century Duffner and Kimberly table lamp in San Jose, Calif. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage San Jose, Hour 1” airs Monday, September 15 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
David Rago (right) appraises an 1892 Rookwood spirit jug with silver overlay in San Jose, Calif. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage San Jose, Hour 1” airs Monday, September 15 at 8/7C PM on PBS<br/>
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
