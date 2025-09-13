Stream now with KPBS Passport / Watch Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

The latest production in the Emmy Award-winning MADE WITH LOVE series, "Mexico Made With Love" takes viewers inside the workshops and studios of the country’s most remarkable artisans. It celebrates Mexico’s rich cultural landscape and reveals the thread that weaves together the country's vibrant tapestry of the arts, tradition, and creativity.

MADE WITH LOVE: SNEAK PEEK: Mexico Made With Love

From centuries-old traditional Talavera pottery to intricately woven China Poblana blouses to precious silver and glass carvings, "Mexico Made With Love" provides a front-row seat as talented makers handcraft works of art with talent and dedication. Each timeless creation is infused with the passion of these artisans, who preserve traditional techniques and pass the legacy of their craft onto the next generation.

Symbio Studios / PBS Viviana Alávez is featured in "Mexico Made With Love"

The program explores their finely-honed skills and processes while showcasing the captivating beauty and vibrant cities of Mexico. From the family distilling mezcal in Oaxaca for generations to passionate chocolatiers in Merida to the people reviving traditional Mexican cooking methods outside Mexico City, "Mexico Made With Love" vividly brings alive the bold flavors of the region. These artisans not only craft beautiful objects but preserve cultural heritage, infusing their work with the warmth, color, and soul that define Mexico's artistic identity.

Symbio Studios Executive Chef Dani Moreno in "Mexico Made With Love"

