Premieres Sundays, Oct. 5 and 12, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

1989. When two old friends - the “much feared inquisitor” Brian Walden and “Iron Lady" Margaret Thatcher - come together for their last-ever TV interview, little do they realize they're about to embark on one of the most famous political exchanges of all time.

BRIAN AND MAGGIE: Series Preview

Helmed by Steve Coogan as politician-turned-journalist Brian Walden and Harriet Walter as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, this drama recounts the end of a political era and a long-term friendship, tensely reconstructing the seismic London Weekend Television interview that reshaped national opinion and signposted the end of Thatcher’s premiership. Brian and Margaret never spoke again after their final encounter.

PBS / Channel 4 Pictured: (L-R) Emma Sidi as Sue Richardson, Ross Armstrong as John Wakefield, Steve Coogan as Brian Walden and Gurjeet Singh as Vinay Ahmed.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Premieres Sunday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - After resigning as a Labour MP, Brian Walden is hired to front a heavyweight political program dedicated to the long-form interview. His first guest: Leader of the Opposition Margaret Thatcher. An unlikely friendship develops.

PBS / Channel 4 Pictured: Harriet Walter as Margaret Thatcher. "Strong and Free - Vote for Margaret Thatcher."

Episode 2: Premieres Sunday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Margaret seems unstoppable, but when respected Chancellor Nigel Lawson resigns, Thatcher’s leadership plunges into a crisis. Will her interview with her old friend Brian Walden help Maggie regain control of the narrative?

PBS / Channel 4 Pictured: Steve Coogan as BRIAN WALDEN and Harriet Walter as MARGARET THATCHER.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.