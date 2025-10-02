Give Now
KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: The Town of Hortonville

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 10, 2025 at 2:09 PM PDT
Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Oct. 6, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

We visit to the town of Hortonville, and share memories of early Mission Beach and the seawall there. Ken explores the life of Fatty Arbuckle, and the secret behind a strange street name in East County. Plus "Guess The Year" and more!

About the Series: KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO is a collection of stories about the history and the people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see everyday. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it. This series tells those stories in a fun and informal way. It’s a show about us!

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
