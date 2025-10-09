Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Milk Street Pizza Party

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 9, 2025 at 9:53 AM PDT
Christopher Kimball
MILK STREET
/
APT
Christopher Kimball

Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at 1:30 pm. on KPBS TV / Stream wtih KPBS+

It's pizza night at Milk Street! Christopher Kimball solves the problem of tough dough with his recipe for Easy-Stretch Yogurt Pizza Dough.

Chris Finally Figured Out Pizza Dough | "Easy-Stretch" Pizza Dough

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
MILK STREET Pizza Party
MILK STREET
/
APT
MILK STREET Pizza Party

We figure out how to get a crisp-bottomed pizza using only a sheet pan with a recipe for Arrabbiata Slab Pizza.

Arrabbiata Slab Pizza
MILK STREET
/
APT
Arrabbiata Slab Pizza

Plus, we share a French spin on pizza, Tarte Flambee, and show you how to turn your home kitchen into a pizzeria.

A French spin on pizza, Tarte Flambee
MILK STREET
/
APT
A French spin on pizza, Tarte Flambee

Season 9: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION explores the world in search of techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season nine features gorgeous on-location travel segments, and mouth-watering dishes and recipes, from over a dozen countries — including Italy, Mexico, Romania, Austria, South Korea, and Malaysia — along with segments filmed at their headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world, showcasing how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes.

Watch On Your Schedule: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION "Milk Street Pizza Party" will be available to stream with KPBS+ a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Season 9 Preview

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News