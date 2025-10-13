Stream now with KPBS+

Directed by independent filmmaker Louise Woehrle, "A Binding Truth" tells the story of two North Carolina classmates from 1965: Jimmie Lee Kirkpatrick, the school’s first Black football star, and De Kirkpatrick, a white student who respected him from afar.

Five decades later, a shocking discovery found among church records changes their lives forever. What unfolds is a deeply personal yet profoundly American story—one that reveals the legacy of slavery, the complexities of race and privilege and, ultimately, the power of truth in their journey toward healing.

Filmmaker Quote:

“While working on 'A Binding Truth,' I learned how important it is to listen to each other,” said director Louise Woehrle. “It’s been a privilege to serve as the director/producer for Jimmie and De’s story and to witness how it continues to set the table for meaningful conversations about race and our country’s history of slavery. I’m grateful to partner with PBS knowing this story will be seen by people all across the nation and hopefully serve as a catalyst for new awareness, understanding and healing.”

Film Awards: "A Binding Truth" has received several awards, nominations and special screenings, including Best Feature Documentary at the Florence Film Awards (Italy), the Twin Cities Black Film Festival (Minneapolis), the Rameshwaram International Film Festival (India) and the Founders Award at the International Black Film Festival (Nashville).

Credits: Produced by Whirlygig Productions in association with PBS North Carolina.