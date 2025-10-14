Give Now
NATURE: The Rarest Wildlife Encounters

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 14, 2025 at 3:25 PM PDT
A look back at some of the rarest wildlife moments captured over the last decade of NATURE documentaries.

Take a look back at some of the rarest wildlife moments captured over the last decade of NATURE documentaries.

Clips seen here come from the following films:

“American Ocelot” A Production of Fin And Fur Films Productions, LLC and The WNET Group in Co-Production with Terra Mater Studios.

NATURE: Preview of American Ocelot

“Pandas: Born To Be Wild” A Co-Production Of Terra Mater Factual Studios And Mark Fletcher Productions In Association with Thirteen Productions LLC for WNET.

Preview of Pandas: Born to be Wild

“Woodpeckers: The Hole Story” A Production of the WNET Group, Blue Ant Media, and Coneflower Productions for Love Nature.

Preview of Woodpeckers: The Hole Story

“Remarkable Rabbits” A Production of Remarkable Rabbits Inc. in Association with Thirteen Productions LLC and The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation for WNET.

NATURE: Remarkable Rabbits - Preview

“Living Volcanoes” A Production of True To Nature Limited in Co-Production With ZDF, ZDF Enterprises, Arte, and Thirteen Productions LLC for WNET.

NATURE: Living Volcanoes: Preview

“Wild Way of the Vikings” A Production of MARAMEDIA LTD and THIRTEEN Productions LLC for WNET.

NATURE: Wild Way of the Vikings Preview

“Okavango: River of Dreams - Paradise“ A Production of Thirteen Productions LLC, Terra Mater Factual Studios, and Wildlife Films in Co-Production With Doclights/Ndr Naturfilm, in Association With Arte France, Sveriges Television AB, and WNET.

Official Preview | Paradise | Okavango: River of Dreams | NATURE | PBS

“Okavango: River of Dreams - Limbo“ A Production of Thirteen Productions LLC, Terra Mater Factual Studios, and Wildlife Films in Co-Production With Doclights/Ndr Naturfilm, in Association With Arte France, Sveriges Television AB, and WNET.

Official Preview | Limbo | Okavango: River of Dreams | NATURE | PBS

“Santa's Wild Home” A Production Of Terra Mater Factual Studios in association with Thirteen Productions LLC for WNET.

NATURE: Preview of Santa's Wild Home

“Big Bend: Wild Frontier of Texas” A Production of Crossing The Line Productions and Thirteen Productions LLC For WNET in coproduction with ORF-Universum and France Télévisions in association with RTÉ and SVT.

Preview of Big Bend: The Wild Frontier of Texas

“My Garden of a Thousand Bees” A Production of Passion Planet, The WNET Group And HHMI Tangled Bank Studios in association with Ammonite Films.

Preview: NATURE: My Garden Of A Thousand Bees

"Lions of the Skeleton Coast" A Production of the WNET Group, ORF, Into Nature Productions, Kurt Mayer Film, WDR, and Arte.

NATURE: Preview of Lions of the Skeleton Coast

NATURE is an award-winning signature PBS series created by The WNET Group and is made possible by all of you.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
