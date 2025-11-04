Give Now
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: New Holiday Vegetables

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 4, 2025 at 9:50 AM PST
Christopher Kimball
Joe Murphy
/
APT
Christopher Kimball

Premieres Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+.

MILK STREET transforms vegetables for the holidays.

Get Thanksgiving recipes + Holiday Recipes and Cooking Tips to Help You Make the Most of the Season

First, we make Buttery Hazelnut and Winter Squash Tian, shingling thinly sliced pieces of butternut squash for an impressive presentation.

Then, we call on cornstarch to make Crisp Oven-Fried Cauliflower with Tahini-Yogurt Sauce and use the "braise and glaze" technique for Moroccan-Spiced Glazed Carrots flavored with garlic, honey and cumin.

Season 9: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION explores the world in search of techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season nine features gorgeous on-location travel segments, and mouth-watering dishes and recipes, from over a dozen countries — including Italy, Mexico, Romania, Austria, South Korea, and Malaysia — along with segments filmed at their headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world, showcasing how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Season 9 Preview

Watch On Your Schedule: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION "New Holiday Vegetables" will be available to stream with KPBS+ a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
