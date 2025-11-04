CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: New Holiday Vegetables

Premieres Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+.

MILK STREET transforms vegetables for the holidays.

Joe Murphy / APT Buttery Hazelnut and Winter Squash Tian, shingling thinly sliced pieces of butternut squash

First, we make Buttery Hazelnut and Winter Squash Tian, shingling thinly sliced pieces of butternut squash for an impressive presentation.

CONNIE MILLER / APT Crisp Oven-Fried Cauliflower with Tahini-Yogurt Sauce

Then, we call on cornstarch to make Crisp Oven-Fried Cauliflower with Tahini-Yogurt Sauce and use the "braise and glaze" technique for Moroccan-Spiced Glazed Carrots flavored with garlic, honey and cumin.

MILK STREET TV / APT Moroccan-Spiced Glazed Carrots flavored with garlic, honey and cumin

Season 9: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION explores the world in search of techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season nine features gorgeous on-location travel segments, and mouth-watering dishes and recipes, from over a dozen countries — including Italy, Mexico, Romania, Austria, South Korea, and Malaysia — along with segments filmed at their headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world, showcasing how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Season 9 Preview

CONNIE MILLER / APT Green beans

