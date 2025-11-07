Last 600 Meters: The Battles of Najaf and Fallujah

Watch Monday, Nov. 10, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

The battles of Fallujah and Najaf in 2004 were the two deadliest battles of the Iraq War. This film tells the story of these battles, not through narration, but through the words and deeds of those who fought there.

Watch Clips:

Cpl. Piano's Story

Cemetery Battle

KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.