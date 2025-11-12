Give Now
DONKEY HODIE: A Donkey Hodie New Year

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 12, 2025 at 2:15 PM PST
Donkey Hodie
Fred Rogers Productions
Donkey Hodie

Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 + Tuesday, Dec. 16 + Friday, Dec. 26+ Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with YouTube

Someplace Else is getting ready for New Year's Eve, and Donkey Hodie prepares for her special family tradition with Grampy and Cousin Hodie. After neighbors celebrate the countdown in their own ways, they come together for a new tradition!

Donkey Hodie FULL EPISODE | A Donkey Hodie New Year | PBS KIDS

Visit the website for games, videos and activities

About: DONKEY HODIE, a puppet series for children ages 3 to 5, is inspired by the quirky, funny side of Fred Rogers as well as his mission to help kids navigate the frustrations and challenges of childhood. Donkey Hodie and her pals empower kids to dream big and overcome obstacles in their own lives! To work hard and persevere in the face of failure! To be resourceful and discover that they are capable of solving problems on their own! Oh, and to laugh themselves silly along the way!

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar.
