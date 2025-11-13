COOK'S COUNTRY: Elevated Friendsgiving Mains

Premieres Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encores Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 6 a.m. + 9 a.m. + 1 p.m. + Saturday, Nov. 22 at 9:30 p.m. on CREATE

Test cook Bryan Roof prepares Slow-Roasted Ducks with Blackberry Sauce for host Toni Tipton-Martin.

Ashley Moore / APT Slow-Roasted Ducks with Blackberry Sauce

Tasting expert Jack Bishop breaks down the best uses for different tinned fish. And test cook Lawman Johnson makes a rich Bean Bourguignon for host Julia Collin Davison.

Ashley Moore / APT Bean Bourguignon

