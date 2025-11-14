Give Now
Marketplace: Feeding the Family

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 14, 2025 at 3:29 PM PST
Marketplace
APM
Marketplace

Friday, Nov, 28, 2025 at Noon on KPBS FM

For many people gathering around the table this holiday season, things feel… a little different. Maybe it’s the cost of ingredients that’s on your mind. Or new SNAP paperwork requirements. Maybe you’re a farmer - struggling after the USDA cut grant and loan forgiveness programs. This holiday season, Marketplace brings listeners a collection of stories about the economics and business of food – with a touch of history.

About Marketplace: Hosted by Kai Ryssdal, our flagship program is all about providing context on the economic news of the day. Through stories, conversations and newsworthy numbers, we help listeners understand the economic world around them.

Holidays
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
