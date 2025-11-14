Marketplace: Feeding the Family

Friday, Nov, 28, 2025 at Noon on KPBS FM

For many people gathering around the table this holiday season, things feel… a little different. Maybe it’s the cost of ingredients that’s on your mind. Or new SNAP paperwork requirements. Maybe you’re a farmer - struggling after the USDA cut grant and loan forgiveness programs. This holiday season, Marketplace brings listeners a collection of stories about the economics and business of food – with a touch of history.

