On this episode, acclaimed genre-bending country acts Kelsea Ballerini and Cam deliver radiant ACL debuts: Chart-topper Kelsea Ballerini dazzles with hits and highlights from her LP "Patterns."

Courtesy Austin PBS/Austin City Limits. Photo by Scott Newton Kelsea Ballerini performs on AUSTIN CITY LIMITS

Grammy-winning Cam showcases her heartfelt new collection "All Things Light."

AUSTIN CITY LIMITS: Kelsea Ballerini / CAM

Courtesy Austin PBS/Austin City Limits. Photo by Scott Newton Cam ACL TV Taping (June 2, 2025)

About The Series: Great music. No limits. Now the longest-running music series in American television history, ACL showcases popular music legends and innovators from every genre. In addition to being honored by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum as a rock and roll landmark, ACL is the only television program to ever receive the National Medal of Arts, the nation's highest award for artistic excellence.