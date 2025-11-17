Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

AUSTIN CITY LIMITS: Kelsea Ballerini / CAM

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 17, 2025 at 2:22 PM PST
Courtesy Austin PBS/Austin City Limits. Photo by Scott Newton

Stream now with KPBS+

On this episode, acclaimed genre-bending country acts Kelsea Ballerini and Cam deliver radiant ACL debuts: Chart-topper Kelsea Ballerini dazzles with hits and highlights from her LP "Patterns."

Kelsea Ballerini performs on AUSTIN CITY LIMITS
Courtesy Austin PBS/Austin City Limits. Photo by Scott Newton
Kelsea Ballerini performs on AUSTIN CITY LIMITS

Grammy-winning Cam showcases her heartfelt new collection "All Things Light."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
AUSTIN CITY LIMITS: Kelsea Ballerini / CAM

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Cam ACL TV Taping (June 2, 2025)
Courtesy Austin PBS/Austin City Limits. Photo by Scott Newton
Cam ACL TV Taping (June 2, 2025)

About The Series: Great music. No limits. Now the longest-running music series in American television history, ACL showcases popular music legends and innovators from every genre. In addition to being honored by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum as a rock and roll landmark, ACL is the only television program to ever receive the National Medal of Arts, the nation's highest award for artistic excellence.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News