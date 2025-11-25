Give Now
THE FALL OF SAIGON AT 50: STORIES OF LOSS, LEGACY AND IDENTITY

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 25, 2025 at 10:13 AM PST
Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Friday, Nov. 28 2025 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Saturday, Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Saturday, Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Thursday, Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

KPBS presents a special featuring the people in San Diego's Vietnamese community who are remembering their past and finding a path forward on the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon and the end of the Vietnam War.

Fall of Sàigòn at 50: History
Fall of Sàigòn at 50: Loss
Fall of Sàigòn at 50: Legacy
Fall of Sàigòn at 50: Identity
Fall of Sàigòn at 50: Boat People SOS

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
