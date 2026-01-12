Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

One week ago, President Trump green-lit a military raid that captured Venezuela's president and shocked the world. Now one question looms large in Caracas and Capitol Hill: What comes next? On this episode the guests are Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego and Stanford's Francis Fukuyama.

Podcast: Venezuela after Maduro with Sen. Gallego and Frank Fukuyama

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: What Comes Next in Venezuela?

Watch On Your Schedule: GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER "What Comes Next In Venezuela?" is available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Venezuela after Maduro and Trump unleashed | Ian Explains

About The Series: Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Distributed nationally by American Public Television.