Racial Justice and Social Equity

MTS unveils Black History Month Pronto card for transit riders

By City News Service
Published January 14, 2026 at 2:39 PM PST
MTS' commemorative Black History Month Pronto card designed by Ibn Edwards is shown in this undated image.
Courtesy of MTS
MTS' commemorative Black History Month Pronto card designed by Ibn Edwards is shown in this undated image.

San Diegans can join the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System in celebrating Black History Month by procuring a customized fare payment card featuring prominent Black American leaders, officials said.

The card, available beginning Friday and available to use throughout February, is part of the agency's Pronto Community Celebration Program.

"Public transit connects people and communities, and this Pronto card reflects that connection," said Stephen Whitburn, MTS board chair and San Diego city councilman. "By honoring Black history and the contributions of influential Black Americans, MTS is celebrating the leaders who shaped the history of our city and our country."

The "American Sketches" card was designed by Ibn Edwards, local artist and MTS' manager of rail facilities. It features the likeness of prominent Black Americans, including the Tuskegee Airmen, Jimi Hendrix, Jackie Robinson, Mae Jemison, Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr., and Edwards' own father, Eddie Edwards, who was also a local artist from San Diego.

"This card is meaningful to me because it's a reminder that Black history is woven into the very fabric of American history, shaping its past, present, and future," Edwards said. "This illustration honors visionaries whose talent, leadership, and courage have shaped the American story, because Black history is American history. I truly appreciate the opportunity to continue expressing my creativity and bringing talent beyond my day-to-day role into my work at MTS."

According to the transit agency, Edwards was inspired by his father's works to use the montage featured on the card.

"Recognizing Black history is an essential part of American history, and this commemorative Pronto card helps ensure those stories are seen, remembered, and celebrated," said Monica Montgomery Steppe, MTS board chair pro tem and San Diego County supervisor. "The Pronto Community Celebration Program reflects MTS' commitment to honoring the communities that make our region strong."

Attendees at the 44th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in downtown San Diego along Harbor Drive this Sunday can receive one of the cards while supplies last.

The limited-edition cards are also for sale starting Friday at the MTS Transit Store and ticket-vending machines at select Trolley stations. People can also call Pronto Support to purchase a card over the phone at 619- 595-5636.

Racial Justice and Social Equity TransportationBlack Culture

