Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

Step behind the scenes of Ken Burns's new film, THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION. Through shooting locations, historical re-enactments, and exclusive clips, meet the master storytellers who brought the story of the Revolution to life in a compelling visual story.

THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION: An Inside Look

Official Trailer | The Revolution that Changed the World

KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Ken Burns is on Facebook / Instagram