RICK STEVES' EUROPE: Italy's Highlights

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 4, 2025 at 11:54 AM PST
Rick in Vernazza, Italy.
RICK STEVES' EUROPE
Rick in Vernazza, Italy.

Stream with KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Sunday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

From north to south, Italy is a nonstop highlight reel. On this whirlwind look back through our travels, we sample la dolce vita in seductive Venice and Renaissance titan Florence, then soak up the Italian Riviera and the hill towns of Tuscany and Umbria. We touch down in the historical epicenter of Rome, embrace intense Naples and the Amalfi Coast, and finish amid the beautiful chaos of Sicily.

Rick's Italy travel guide

RICK STEVES' EUROPE: Italy’s Highlights

Watch On Your Schedule: (This episode expires Dec. 29, 2025)

Locally curated for San Diego, KPBS+ makes discovering and enjoying on-demand content simple and effortless.

KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Host Rick Steves relaxing in Italy's Dolomites.
Courtesy of RICK STEVES’ EUROPE
Host Rick Steves relaxing in Italy's Dolomites.

About: Rick Steves, America's leading authority on European travel, returns to transport viewers to the continent's bustling cities, quaint villages and picturesque countryside. Rick Steves is on Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

