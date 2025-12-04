County park fees to increase for 2nd time in a year this January

Fees for using San Diego County's camping, parking, fishing permits, boating rentals and sport facilities will increase for the second time in a year next month.

Starting Jan. 2, user fees will see a jump. For most things, such as a full hookup campsite, the cost is just a few dollars — $40 a night to $42 a night. Others, such as booking a picnic area, will increase by $25 per reservation.

According to the county, "the changes help us keep pace with rising costs while continuing to provide high-quality parks, trails, and recreation opportunities at a good value when compared to similar park systems."

The increases are phase two of the county's two-year fee adjustment plan. The first phase occurred in February and saw such adjustments as day use parking increasing from $3 per day to $5 per day and an RV partial hook-up campsite going from $29 to $35.

Prior to that change, it had been more than a decade since fees changed for county parks.

"Even with these adjustments, county parks remain a great value compared with similar park systems, offering thousands of free programs each year at more than 150 top-quality facilities across 59,000 acres of parks, campgrounds, sports parks, community centers, open space preserves and historic sites," according to a statement from the county.

Reservations booked and paid for prior to Jan. 2 will be charged the current fees, even if the reservation will occur after Jan. 2. Any fees not paid at the time of booking will be charged at the new rates after Jan. 2. Reservations can be made up to a year in advance.

In the new year, day-use parking at facilities that charge a fee will remain $5. Nonprofits will continue to receive a 25% discount on facility rentals and discount programs will continue for veterans, seniors and groups, as well as program scholarships and the free First Time Camping Program.

Other changes going to effect on Jan. 2 include:



Community center set-up fees increasing from $35 to $40 per hour, as well as specific fee increases at the Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley community centers and Valley Center Community Park;

An increase in cabin and caravan-area sites at multiple county parks such as Agua Caliente, Lake Morena and Dos Picos county parks, Guajome Regional Park and Oak Oasis County Preserve;

The wedding gazebo at Dos Picos County Park will increase from $250 to $300 per day and the Felicita Park Wedding Knoll will go from $400 to $450 daily for ceremonies and $800 to $900 daily for receptions; and

Private boat launches will increase from $10 per launch to $12, and adult fishing permits from $7 to $8.

A full fee schedule list with changes can be found online.