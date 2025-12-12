Give Now
GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: China's Race to Build The Future

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 12, 2025 at 12:45 PM PST
Host Ian Bremmer
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Host Ian Bremmer

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Over the last two decades, China has transformed into an engineering state. Its ability to build almost anything has led to record growth, but also domestic challenges and soaring debt. Can the U.S. learn from China's rise and avoid its mistakes?

Technology analyst and author Dan Wang joins Ian Bremmer on this episode.

Listen to the podcast "China has become an "engineering state," with Dan Wang"

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: China’s Race to Build the Future

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

