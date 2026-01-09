Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Jan. 12, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

"The True Cost of Defense" is an hour-long documentary that explores the continual role of servicemen and women across global communities.

The program introduces viewers to Travis Mills, who lost all four limbs serving in Afghanistan and now navigates life with cutting-edge prosthetics.

It also follows military recruiters working to build an all-volunteer force and visits family-focused overseas bases and small-town economies that depend on military spending.

Additionally, it explores the decades-long environmental cleanup of former military installations and the expanding role of private charities in supporting veterans when government resources fall short.

Distributed by American Public Television