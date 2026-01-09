Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

The True Cost of Defense

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 9, 2026 at 12:35 PM PST
Military Ships in the ocean
"The True Cost of Defense"
/
APT
Military Ships in the ocean

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Jan. 12, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

"The True Cost of Defense" is an hour-long documentary that explores the continual role of servicemen and women across global communities.

The True Cost of Defense: Preview

The program introduces viewers to Travis Mills, who lost all four limbs serving in Afghanistan and now navigates life with cutting-edge prosthetics.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

It also follows military recruiters working to build an all-volunteer force and visits family-focused overseas bases and small-town economies that depend on military spending.

Additionally, it explores the decades-long environmental cleanup of former military installations and the expanding role of private charities in supporting veterans when government resources fall short.

Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News