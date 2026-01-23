Premieres Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

The film’s premiere on Holocaust Remembrance Day is part of Honoring Our Stories: Jewish Culture and Remembering the Holocaust initiative beginning January 26.

For decades, author, educator and humanitarian Elie Wiesel spoke against global injustice with his writing and activism during his venerable career. Known for his groundbreaking memoir “Night,” which was based on his personal experiences as a Holocaust prisoner in Auschwitz and Buchenwald, Wiesel would go on to pen 57 books and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1986.

Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire: Preview

As a professor at Boston University over thirty years, he influenced thousands of students, and his memoir “Night” is still read in schools around the world. Learn about how he fought “the sin of indifference” in AMERICAN MASTERS "Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire"

The film begins with his early life in Romania and his family members tragic murders in the Nazi concentration camp of Auschwitz, followed by Wiesel’s liberation from Buchenwald by American soldiers and his migration to France. From there, he moved to New York, where he became a writer, teacher and lecturer.

The documentary features his first-person narration, along with interviews, personal family footage, archival footage and hand-painted animations. Additionally, the film includes classroom scenes at Boston University, in addition to a contemporary middle school classroom in Newark, taught by Paris Murray of the Northstar Academy.

The Wiesel Family / PBS Elie Wiesel and Marion Wiesel (left) on their wedding day in 1969.

This documentary includes interviews with Wiesel and his family members. He married Marian Rose in 1970, who gave birth to their son Elisha, now the father of Elijah and Nova. In addition to the family, the film includes Lawrence Langer, Ted Comet, Mark Podwal, Ariel Burger, Rabbi Irving Greenberg, Ted Koppel and Annette Insdorf.

How Elie Wiesel's wife and son gave him a new lease on life

Filmmaker Quote: “My mother studied with Elie Wiesel in Boston and his books were in our home, and so the opportunity to make this film for me was quite personal both because of his beautiful stories of Jewish mystical leaders, and because of my families’ experience, which in some ways mirrored his,” says filmmaker Oren Rudavsky. “In a world which is so profoundly divided, and where people have forgotten how to speak civilly to each other, Wiesel is a role model and a healer which we need today more than ever.”

Born in 1928, Wiesel was raised in a Jewish family in Sighet, Romania with three sisters. In 1944, shortly following German occupation, Wiesel’s life irrevocably changed after he and his family were deported to the Auschwitz concentration camp. His mother and younger sister Tzipora were killed almost immediately, while Wiesel and his father were eventually forced to march to the concentration camp at Buchenwald.

The Wiesel Family / PBS Elijah Wiesel with sisters Hilda and Beatrice Wiesel, ca. 1946.

After the death of his father, Wiesel was liberated from Buchenwald on April 11, 1945. He was subsequently transported to France with other orphaned survivors known as the Buchenwald Boys. His sister Hilda discovered him through a photograph in a French newspaper and he eventually reunited with his sisters Beatrice and Hilda.

How Elie Wiesel was reunited with his sister

As a young man, Wiesel began his journalism career in Paris, where he used his writing talents to report on political and foreign affairs. During this time, he also led a children’s choir and studied at the Sorbonne. His writing of the memoir “Night,” “Jews of Silence” and “Four Hasidic Masters” would be the foundation for his career as a speaker, writer and university professor, beginning in the ‘60s and ‘70s.

Elie Wiesel recounts the horrors of the Holocaust in "Night"

Although he frequently wrote about global events as a journalist, he was initially hesitant to recount his own experiences as a Holocaust survivor. It wasn’t until he began writing the book “Night” – first in Yiddish as “And the World Remained Silent,” then in a shortened version in French titled “La Nuit” and finally in the English translation – that he was able to speak candidly about the horrors he and millions of people endured during the Holocaust.

The Wiesel Family / PBS Elie Wiesel and son Elisha Wiesel in the late 1970s.

“Night” and his subsequent books and public lectures led to his international acclaim. The film includes such seminal moments as his nationally televised speech to Ronald Reagan before the President’s’s impending trip in 1985 to a German cemetery at Bitburg, and his acceptance of the 1986 Nobel Peace Prize.

Wiesel died in 2016 at the age of 87 in New York City and is remembered as one of the most prominent Jewish writers, activists, and educators of the last 60 years.

Elie Wiesel on Palestine, trauma and suffering

