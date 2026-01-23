SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES: WWII In San Diego

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Jan. 26, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

As World War II waged on in Europe, San Diego became a key part of the war. Find out how the city of San Diego became unrecognizable as fears of a Japanese attack on the West Coast became very real.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.