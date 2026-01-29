Give Now
FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Love & Basketball

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 29, 2026 at 4:39 PM PST
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the roots of basketball superstar Brittney Griner (left)

Premieres Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Saturday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the roots of basketball superstars Brittney Griner and Chris Paul—revealing that they are not the first extraordinary people in their family trees. Telling stories that stretch deep into the past, Gates introduces his guests to relatives who showed courage, talent and grit—connecting Brittney and Chris to their ancestors in ways that they never imagined possible.

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the roots of basketball superstar Chris Paul

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Season 12: Extended Trailer

More News