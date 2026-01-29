FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Love & Basketball

Premieres Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Saturday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the roots of basketball superstars Brittney Griner and Chris Paul—revealing that they are not the first extraordinary people in their family trees. Telling stories that stretch deep into the past, Gates introduces his guests to relatives who showed courage, talent and grit—connecting Brittney and Chris to their ancestors in ways that they never imagined possible.

