Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Despite months of negotiations, President Trump has yet to get what he wants from Iran. With U.S. forces massed across the Middle East, he is now betting that military pressure is the only way to force concessions from Tehran. Is a limited strike or full-scale war now on the horizon?

Podcast: Iran at war with Carnegie’s Karim Sadjadpour

Despite months of negotiations, President Trump has yet to get what he wants from Iran. With US forces massed across the Middle East, he is now betting that military pressure is the only way to force concessions from Tehran. Is a limited strike or full-scale war now on the horizon? And later, GZERO unpacks a term long associated with the U.S.' involvement in the Middle East.

Watch On Your Schedule: GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER "Will Trump Attack Iran....Again?" is available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

About The Series: Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Follow GZERO on YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and TikTok

Distributed nationally by American Public Television.