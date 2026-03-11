Give Now
WILD HOPE: How Shark Fishermen Became the New Face of Ecotourism

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 11, 2026 at 2:38 PM PDT
When a passionate shark conservationist partners with one of the top shark hunters in East Lombok, Indonesia to create an ecotourism venture called “Project Hiu,” their lives and that of those in their village are changed forever.

Madison “Shark Girl” Stewart didn’t know what awaited her when she ventured to Indonesia to find a shark fisherman willing to partner with her to build an ecotourism company. But her encounter with one of the most prolific shark hunters in East Lombok, Indonesia would change the course of both their lives and save thousands of sharks in the process.

Together they formed “Project Hiu,” named for the local word for shark, to hire fishermen and their vessels to lead boat tours of Lombok’s rich marine life. These ecotours divert resources away from shark fishing on East Lombok’s Maringkik Island. Seven years later, the positive impact that Project Hiu has had on the community has earned them local collaborators even on shark research, which gives scientists new insights into these mysterious predators. A group of unlikely allies bound by a bold, mutually beneficial idea have transformed a dangerous livelihood into a model for sustainable tourism.

In Indonesia, a collaboration seeks to transform shark fishing into a sustainable ecotourism model. Local communities are discovering new ways to protect marine life while maintaining their livelihoods. This initiative aims to change the future of ocean conservation.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
