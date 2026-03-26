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ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Castle Farms, Hour 1

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 26, 2026 at 11:59 AM PDT
Christopher Fox (right) appraises a salesman’s model carousel horse, ca. 1925, in Charlevoix, Mich. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Castle Farms, Hour 1” premieres Monday, March 30 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Ali Cotton for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Christopher Fox (right) appraises a salesman’s model carousel horse, ca. 1925, in Charlevoix, Mich. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Castle Farms, Hour 1” premieres Monday, March 30 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Premieres Monday, March 30, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Don't miss ROADSHOW's first visit to charming Charlevoix, Michigan, in search of hidden treasures and their stories!

ROADSHOW visits charming Charlevoix, Mich. in search of treasures including a Tiffany Studios Turtleback diver's lamp, ca. 1905, John George Brown's Making Houses of Sand oil, ca. 1880, and a Chinese silk dragon panel, ca. 1775. One is $150K.

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Leila Dunbar (left) appraises a 1953 Masters logo locket & 1961 Eisenhower-signed photo in Charlevoix, Mich. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Castle Farms, Hour 1” premieres Monday, March 30 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Aaron James for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Leila Dunbar (left) appraises a 1953 Masters logo locket & 1961 Eisenhower-signed photo in Charlevoix, Mich. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Castle Farms, Hour 1” premieres Monday, March 30 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Meredith Meuwly (left) appraises a Tiffany Studios turtleback diver’s lamp, ca. 1905, in Charlevoix, Mich. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Castle Farms, Hour 1” premieres Monday, March 30 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Meredith Meuwly (left) appraises a Tiffany Studios turtleback diver’s lamp, ca. 1905, in Charlevoix, Mich. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Castle Farms, Hour 1” premieres Monday, March 30 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is part adventure, part history lesson, and part treasure hunt! Watch as specialists from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles, revealing fascinating truths about family treasures and flea market finds. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW on Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Billye Harris (left) appraises Knickerbocker Blondie comic strip dolls, ca. 1935, in Charlevoix, Mich. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Castle Farms, Hour 1” premieres Monday, March 30 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Aaron James for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Billye Harris (left) appraises Knickerbocker Blondie comic strip dolls, ca. 1935, in Charlevoix, Mich. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Castle Farms, Hour 1” premieres Monday, March 30 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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