Premieres Monday, March 30, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Don't miss ROADSHOW's first visit to charming Charlevoix, Michigan, in search of hidden treasures and their stories!

ROADSHOW visits charming Charlevoix, Mich. in search of treasures including a Tiffany Studios Turtleback diver's lamp, ca. 1905, John George Brown's Making Houses of Sand oil, ca. 1880, and a Chinese silk dragon panel, ca. 1775. One is $150K.

Aaron James for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Leila Dunbar (left) appraises a 1953 Masters logo locket & 1961 Eisenhower-signed photo in Charlevoix, Mich. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Castle Farms, Hour 1” premieres Monday, March 30 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

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Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Meredith Meuwly (left) appraises a Tiffany Studios turtleback diver’s lamp, ca. 1905, in Charlevoix, Mich. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Castle Farms, Hour 1” premieres Monday, March 30 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is part adventure, part history lesson, and part treasure hunt! Watch as specialists from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles, revealing fascinating truths about family treasures and flea market finds. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW on Facebook / Instagram / TikTok