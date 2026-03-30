OUR NEW WORLD

Premieres Wednesdays, April 1-8, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / KPBS+

What world will we live in tomorrow as climate change reshapes the Earth? Our planet has many surprises in store. This film reveals Nature's astonishing adaptation abilities and how we humans can become a supporting force.

Chris Morgan walks through Glacier Bay, Alaska, where a CGI timelapse unveils the birth of an ecosystem on formerly frozen land.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "The Pulse of Change" airs Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, April 5 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Thursday, April 9 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Four people on four continents face environmental change driven by climate change. As resources grow scarce, they witness shifts in wildlife behavior. Each actively seeks solutions to adapt and prevent conflict between humans and wildlife.

Krish Makhija / PBS Tiger swimming

Episode 2: "A Wild Renaissance" airs Wednesday, April 8 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, April 12 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Thursday, April 16 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Five ecosystems are reshaped by climate change. Ice fields and underwater forests vanish, replaced by new ecosystems. Humans and animals must adapt as nature transforms at unprecedented speed.

Lisa Sproat / PBS Wombat mother and baby

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