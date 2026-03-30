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OUR NEW WORLD

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 30, 2026 at 4:55 PM PDT
Mpayon Loibotong'u and elephant
Justin Purefoy
/
PBS
Mpayon Loibotong'u and elephant

Premieres Wednesdays, April 1-8, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / KPBS+

What world will we live in tomorrow as climate change reshapes the Earth? Our planet has many surprises in store. This film reveals Nature's astonishing adaptation abilities and how we humans can become a supporting force.

Chris Morgan walks through Glacier Bay, Alaska, where a CGI timelapse unveils the birth of an ecosystem on formerly frozen land.

EPISODE GUIDE:

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Episode 1: "The Pulse of Change" airs Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, April 5 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Thursday, April 9 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 -  Four people on four continents face environmental change driven by climate change. As resources grow scarce, they witness shifts in wildlife behavior. Each actively seeks solutions to adapt and prevent conflict between humans and wildlife.

Tiger swimming
Krish Makhija
/
PBS
Tiger swimming

Episode 2: "A Wild Renaissance" airs Wednesday, April 8 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, April 12 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Thursday, April 16 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Five ecosystems are reshaped by climate change. Ice fields and underwater forests vanish, replaced by new ecosystems. Humans and animals must adapt as nature transforms at unprecedented speed.

Wombat mother and baby
Lisa Sproat
/
PBS
Wombat mother and baby

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

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After the Black Summer, John Creighton walks through a burnt forest in Bundanoon, Australia. Using CGI timelapse, the clip shows how trees and wildlife have gradually returned in the years following the wildfires.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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