San Diego MTS granted $60.4 million by state rail capital program

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System received more than $60 million Friday for work on two major projects, courtesy of the state's Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program to advance electric bus and light rail modernization.

TIRCP is funded by California's Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund and is intended to support transit investments that reduce emissions, expand mobility options and improve service in disadvantaged communities, according to the MTS.

"This investment from the State of California allows MTS to upgrade our transit network and make meaningful improvements for the communities that depend on us most," Stephen Whitburn, MTS board chair and San Diego City Councilman, said in a statement. "The projects funded will strengthen safety, reliability and sustainability. These funds help ensure that our riders benefit from clean, efficient and future-ready transportation for decades to come."

About $48.3 million will be used for the second phase of the Orange Line Improvement Project, focusing on enhancements to the Orange Trolley Line from Massachusetts Station through El Cajon Transit Center. Elements of the project include grade crossing safety enhancements, universal interlocking crossovers, replacement of aging signal interfaces and additional signal, track and communications improvements.

Additionally, $12.1 million is slated for phase 1 of the electrification of MTS' Kearny Mesa Division, including construction of an overhead charging system to support the first 30 battery-electric buses. Construction is scheduled to begin in June.

"Public transit is a lifeline, and this investment in MTS reflects exactly that," said Clarissa Reyes Falcon, chair of the California Transportation Commission. "These funds will mean more reliable service, cleaner vehicles, and better infrastructure for the San Diegans who depend on transit most to get to work, to school, to each other and home safely.

"As both chair of the California Transportation Commission and a proud San Diegan, I couldn't be more pleased to see these dollars coming home. I look forward to seeing the difference firsthand alongside the riders this investment is meant to serve."

MTS received funding in 2022 from the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program, helping fund the first phase of the Orange Line Improvement Project.