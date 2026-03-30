Record attendance at San Diego County No Kings protests

A record 94,000 people participated in 21 separate "No Kings" protests in San Diego County on Saturday, organizers said on Monday.

The events were part of a nationwide day of demonstrations against the Trump administration that organizers were calling the largest single-day pro-democracy turnout on record.

The local crowds surpassed the more than 80,000 who mobilized countywide in October 2025. The figures came from an independent analysis by Take Action San Diego, the same organization that provided independent crowd counts for both previous No Kings events in San Diego, organizers said in a statement Sunday.

"What a day! San Diegans from every neighborhood, every background, and every generation came together around one simple truth: There are no kings in America," said Wendy Gelernter, lead downtown organizer for Take Action San Diego. "We showed that this movement is growing, that what unites us is stronger than what divides us, and that we're taking action every day through boycotts, advocacy, support for our neighbors, and at the ballot box."

The San Diego Police Department said approximately 40,000 protesters attended the county's largest rally and march in downtown San Diego at Waterfront Park next to the County Administration Center.

Kori Suzuki / KPBS Demonstrators wave at a passing helicopter from the corner of La Mesa Boulevard and University Avenue in La Mesa, California during a nationwide day of “No Kings” protests against the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown, military strikes in Iran and other policies on March 28, 2026.

"Today's march concluded safely. No arrests were made, no crimes were reported, and all downtown road closures have been lifted," the SDPD said in a statement posted shortly after noon Saturday on social media. "Thank you to our community for helping make today a safe and successful event."

Speakers at the Waterfront Park rally included San Diego County Supervisors Terra Lawson-Remer and Paloma Aguirre, Pastor Manuel Retamoza of The Border Church and Lorena Gonzalez, the California Federation of Labor Unions president.

The rallies were supported locally by more than 30 organizations.

All counts were organizer estimates taken at peak attendance with the following breakdown per location.

— Downtown Waterfront Park: 49,500-54,196 (estimate by Take Action SD) or 40,000 estimated by SDPD.

— Carlsbad: 14,000

— Rancho Bernardo: 6,000

— Escondido: 3,000

— El Cajon: 2,700

— La Mesa: 2,000

— Mira Mesa: 2,000

— Otay Mesa: 2,000+

— Carmel Valley: 2,000

— Vista (Soroptimist and Wildwood Parks combined): 1,500

— Oceanside: 1,000

— La Jolla: 1,000

— San Marcos: 800

— Chula Vista: 500

— Ramona: 400+

— Fallbrook: 300

— Ruocco Park downtown San Diego: 300

— Ocean Beach: 300

— Borrego Springs: 300

— Valley Center: 180

— Julian: 70

Beyond the marches, several locations collected donations for neighbors in need, including cash, pantry goods, jackets and socks for local food banks, families and unhoused community members. In Escondido, participants raised $471 in cash and several hundred dollars worth of pantry goods.