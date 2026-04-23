International Jazz Day from Abu Dhabi
Premieres Friday, April 24, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 11 p.m. on KPBS TV (Not available on KPBS+)
PBS is celebrating Jazz Appreciation Month with a new one-hour special, "International Jazz Day from Abu Dhabi."
In this pre-recorded special, world-renowned artists from 14 countries come together for an extraordinary International Jazz Day All-Star Global Concert from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. International Jazz Day is the one day each year on which jazz is celebrated worldwide, uniting people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities in more than 190 countries.
Hosted by Academy Award-winning actor Jeremy Irons and led by Herbie Hancock and Musical Director John Beasley, the concert features internationally acclaimed artists including Dee Dee Bridgewater, A Bu, Etienne Charles, Kurt Elling, Ruthie Foster, José James, John McLaughlin, Hélène Mercier, Marcus Miller, Danilo Pérez, John Pizzarelli, Dianne Reeves, David Sánchez, Arturo Sandoval, Janis Siegel, Varijashree Venugopal and many others.
This inspiring program showcases the powerful message of jazz, with never-before-seen collaborations in a one-hour television special, taking viewers on a world tour of the music’s past, present and future.
Performances include:
- Dee Dee Bridgewater — “The Thrill Is Gone” (with John McLaughlin and John Pizzarelli)
- Hélène Mercier and A Bu — “Rhapsody in Blue”
- Arturo Sandoval, David Sánchez and Danilo Pérez — “Tin Tin Deo”
- John McLaughlin — “As the Spirit Sings”
- Dianne Reeves — “Someone to Watch Over Me”
- José James — “Miss You”
- “Imagine” Finale
International Jazz Day, celebrated annually on April 30, emphasizes the unifying power of jazz through performances, education programs and special events. It is officially recognized by the United Nations and UNESCO.