Premieres Friday, April 24, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 11 p.m. on KPBS TV (Not available on KPBS+)

PBS is celebrating Jazz Appreciation Month with a new one-hour special, "International Jazz Day from Abu Dhabi."

Jeremy Irons hosts an extraordinary International Jazz Day All-Star Global Concert featuring performances by world-renowned artists including Herbie Hancock, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Kurt Elling, José James, John McLaughlin, Hélène Mercier, Danilo Pérez, Arturo Sandoval, and many others.

In this pre-recorded special, world-renowned artists from 14 countries come together for an extraordinary International Jazz Day All-Star Global Concert from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. International Jazz Day is the one day each year on which jazz is celebrated worldwide, uniting people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities in more than 190 countries.

World-renowned concert pianist Hélène Mercier of Paris and emerging talent A Bu of Beijing united two continents in a dazzling duo piano performance of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” — a classical tribute to the spirit and rhythm of jazz at International Jazz Day from Abu Dhabi.

Hosted by Academy Award-winning actor Jeremy Irons and led by Herbie Hancock and Musical Director John Beasley, the concert features internationally acclaimed artists including Dee Dee Bridgewater, A Bu, Etienne Charles, Kurt Elling, Ruthie Foster, José James, John McLaughlin, Hélène Mercier, Marcus Miller, Danilo Pérez, John Pizzarelli, Dianne Reeves, David Sánchez, Arturo Sandoval, Janis Siegel, Varijashree Venugopal and many others.

Steve Mundinger / PBS Herbie Hancock salutes the audience during his “Chameleon” solo at the International Jazz Day All-Star Global Concert in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.

This inspiring program showcases the powerful message of jazz, with never-before-seen collaborations in a one-hour television special, taking viewers on a world tour of the music’s past, present and future.

Hal Williams / PBS José James sings the Rolling Stones’ “Miss You” with Teri Lynne Carrington (drums), Marcus Miller (bass), Nils Landgren (trombone) and Rhani Krija (percussion) at the International Jazz Day All-Star Global Concert from Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.

Performances include:



Hal Williams / PBS Dianne Reeves and Tia Fuller perform “Someone To Watch Over Me” as part of International Jazz Day from Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.

International Jazz Day, celebrated annually on April 30, emphasizes the unifying power of jazz through performances, education programs and special events. It is officially recognized by the United Nations and UNESCO.