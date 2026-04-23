Supervisors vote for new environmental impact report for proposed Alpine park

The county Board of Supervisors on Wednesday unanimously approved issuing a new environmental impact report in connection with a planned park in Alpine.

Their decision followed a Superior Court ruling in January that ordered the county to set aside a previous certification of an EIR and rescind all project approvals, after two groups filed a lawsuit over two years ago, according to staff information.

In September 2023, supervisors voted 4-0 to certify an environmental report and authorize a construction bid for the park.

Located near South Grade and Tavern roads, the county-managed park will be built in phases, and ultimately consist of 25 acres for active recreation and 73 acres for an open-space nature preserve.

Some planned amenities include community gardens, sports courts, playgrounds, an equestrian staging area, a dog park, restrooms and parking.

On Jan. 5, 2024, the Cleveland National Forest Foundation and the California Native Plant Society filed a lawsuit, "alleging approval of the project violated the California Environmental Quality Act, the California Planning and Zoning Law and county ordinances," according to information on the Tuesday meeting agenda.

According to the county Land Use and Environment Group, "there is no change to the project design."

"The court direction was due to an administrative matter with the EIR," a group official said. "Once the new EIR is vetted and approved by the board, the park will proceed."

Supervisors voted after hearing from Alpine residents. Courtney Norton, of Preserve Alpine's Heritage, suggested another location for the park.

"The scope of this location is just far overreaching," she said. "How will impacts be mitigated? "

Another Alpine resident said he opposed the current location, as it "is on 25 acres of the accessible and spectacular land of the Wright's Field area."

The man added the spot is a place where families have gathered for decades for picnics, walking and photos.

However, others defended the park. One woman said that as a mother living in Alpine, she "always felt cheated that there were no nice community parks," forcing her to drive elsewhere.

She added she would love a park where her grandchildren could play, and "that's what I support my tax dollars being spent on."

Travis Lyon, chairman of Alpine Community Planning Group, said county staff and residents "exhausted the search for alternative sites" for a park. "I trust you won't let another generation of kids grow up without adequate park land," he added.

Supervisor Joel Anderson, whose district includes Alpine, thanked staff members for their work on the park, which has been under development for years.

He said project opponents live in a gated community across the street, and called the project a game-changer for people who live in area apartment complexes.

Anderson said the park will include "something for everybody."

`It's an incredible gift to our community," Anderson added.

Board Chair Terra Lawson Lawson-Remer said she was happy to support the project, which "looks great."