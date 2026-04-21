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NATURE: Legendary Tigers of India

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 21, 2026 at 8:34 AM PDT
A female tiger named Noor with her two mature cubs. Ranthambhore National Park, India.
Valmik Thapar
/
PBS
A female tiger named Noor with her two mature cubs. Ranthambhore National Park, India.

Premieres Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Tiger expert Valmik Thapar uncovers 50 years of archival footage, chronicling the legendary tiger clan of Ranthambore National Park and their remarkable revival in northwestern India.

When a powerful male enters her territory and threatens her cubs, a mother tiger is forced into a dangerous confrontation to protect them.

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In the 1990s, conservationists in India began noticing something unthinkable: tigers they had tracked for years were disappearing. They soon discovered that poachers had returned.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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