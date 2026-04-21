NATURE: Legendary Tigers of India

Premieres Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Tiger expert Valmik Thapar uncovers 50 years of archival footage, chronicling the legendary tiger clan of Ranthambore National Park and their remarkable revival in northwestern India.

When a powerful male enters her territory and threatens her cubs, a mother tiger is forced into a dangerous confrontation to protect them.

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