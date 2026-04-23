San Diego weekend arts top picks: Book Crawl, pandas, nature and WOW Fest

Visual art

Mónica Arreola and Jackie Castillo: 'Cartographies of Loss: Parallel Cities'

Los Angeles-based sculptor Jackie Castillo will hold an artist talk at the closing reception of her joint exhibition with Tijuana-based photographer and architect Mónica Arreola. The exhibit uses photography and sculpture to look at the histories and intersections of city infrastructure — the architecture, labor and spaces that form a community — with its people, memories and histories.

4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25 | Mesa College Art Gallery, 7250 Mesa College Drive, Room FA-103, Linda Vista | Free | MORE INFO

'Even Cold Rolled Steel Can Have a Heart and Soul'

The exhibit is themed around the idea of a crop of young adults whose entire childhood has been documented in the cloud — a generation defined by something both fascinating and a little terrifying. Curated by Gracie Moon, this group show features art by Ethan Chan, Justin Mariano, Maddie Butler, Neville Greene and Talya Levy. Deixis Gallery's new space in Barrio Logan is conveniently located a short walk from the Chicano Park Day celebrations.

6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 25; through June 13 | Deixis Gallery, 2173 Logan Ave., Barrio Logan | Free | MORE INFO

Theater

FORCE / La Jolla Playhouse "Suzik" (2026), a Chinese pole performance by the South Korean company FORCE. It will be performed for free on Warren Mall as part of the 2026 WOW Festival.

Without Walls (WOW) Festival

It's a big weekend for theater. La Jolla Playhouse's annual festival of experimental, inventive and immersive theater returns to UC San Diego with four days of performances and events. More than 20 new works of theater will be presented at the festival. While some of the events are free and drop-in, others require tickets.

April 23-26 | UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive | Free-$29 | MORE INFO

'Morris Micklewhite & The Tangerine Dress'

This kid-friendly play is adapted from Christine Baldacchino and Isabelle Malenfant's children's book, and it follows a creative and imaginative child as he begins to grapple with the ever-increasing structures and boundaries at school. Produced by Mosaic Theatricals and directed by Melissa Glasgow, the production is recommended for children ages 5 and up.

April 24 through May 2 | Kalmia St. Black Box Theater, 201 E Grand Ave. #1C, Escondido | $26-$36 | MORE INFO

Music

Poor Thing, Please Ask For Paul and The Dimes

Local indie grunge-pop band Poor Thing, the brother-and-sister duo of Jenna and Andrew Armerding ("poor thing" is the German translation of their last name), will celebrate their debut album , which just came out this month. It's an incredible record — rich, propulsive and as tender as it is haunting.

<a href="https://poorthing-music.bandcamp.com/album/poor-thing-2" data-cms-ai="0">Poor Thing by Poor Thing</a>

Locals Please Ask For Paul and The Dimes will also perform.

8:30 p.m. Friday, April 24 | Casbah, 2501 Kettner Blvd., Little Italy | $19.59 | MORE INFO

'Jobim: Portrait in Black & White'

Local chamber group Camarada performs at the Conrad, with guitarist Peter Sprague performing his arrangement of Antônio Carlos Jobim's bossa nova music, including “The Girl from Ipanema," and more. Musicians include vocalist Alison Adams Tucker, Beth Ross Buckley, Tripp Sprague, Mackenzie Leighton, Danny Green and Duncan Moore.

4 p.m. Sunday, April 26 | The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla | $38-$98| MORE INFO

Film

15th Annual San Diego Asian Film Festival Spring Showcase

The three-day mini-festival showcases nine films from Asia, including local filmmaker Benito Bautista and Emma Francisco's stunning documentary about choreographer Sydney Loyola, "The Road to Sydney" (7 p.m. Friday, April 24).

April 24-26 | UltraStar Mission Valley, 7510 Hazard Center Drive, Mission Valley | $15 | MORE INFO

Dance and more

Julia Kokernak Ayana Elizabeth Johnson joined KPBS Midday Edition on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, to discuss the paperback launch of her book, "What if We Get it Right?: Visions of Climate Futures."

'What If We Get It Right?' Climate Dance Party

Scripps Institution of Oceanography alum Ayana Elizabeth Johnson will launch the paperback of her book, "What If We Get It Right?: Visions of Climate Futures," with an actual dance party featuring DJs for Climate Action. Tickets include a book and entry to the aquarium.

6-9 p.m. Friday, April 24 | Birch Aquarium, 2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla | $15.95-$39.95 | MORE INFO

Dancing on Tip-Toes

Currently serving as company-in-residence at The Conrad, Art of Elan will present a unique performance for families, in collaboration with visual art from The Preuss School students, poetry from Curie Elementary and local contemporary dancer Chelsea Zeffiro. The Art of Elan chamber ensemble will perform music composed alongside young Australian schoolchildren.

10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 25 | The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla | $15-$25 | MORE INFO

Books

Rick Steves The cover of "On the Hippie Trail" by Rick Steves.

Rick Steves: 'On the Hippie Trail'

Public broadcasting travel icon and guidebook author Rick Steves will discuss his latest book, "On the Hippie Trail: Istanbul to Kathmandu and the Making of a Travel Writer," in a conversation with Point Loma Nazarene University professor and journalist Dean Nelson. The book chronicles Steves' 1978 journey along the "Hippie Trail," connecting Istanbul to Kathmandu through Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and Nepal — a journey that today seems almost impossible.

7-9 p.m. Friday, April 24 | Brown Chapel, 3900 Lomaland Drive, Point Loma | $35 | MORE INFO

Courtesy of Library Foundation SD Book Crawl participants browse inside Library Bookshop SD during the San Diego Book Crawl, April 2025.

9th Annual San Diego Book Crawl

Indie bookstore lovers, rejoice! The San Diego Book Crawl, which coincides with Independent Bookstore Day, is back and bigger than ever. What's amazing about San Diego is that we say that every year — our list of indie bookstores continues to grow. Fifteen distinct shops are participating in the crawl, from Del Mar to La Mesa. When you make a $10 purchase at any participating bookstore, you'll get a punch on your passport. Three stamps get you a custom SD Book Crawl sticker. Six stamps can be redeemed for a custom "Take Me to Your Reader" spaceship patch. Nine stamps win you a Susie Ghahremani (boygirlparty) pin. Twelve stamps will make you the ultimate envy of your book club: a custom messenger bag.

From personal experience, I participate every year, and I think I have only once earned enough stamps to get a prize — but what I love most is the thrill of going on purpose to a bookstore along with an entire region's worth of fellow bookstore fans.

Check the hours of each store on this handy map before planning your route. The author ambassador signing schedule with Kiersten White and Minh Lê is here .

April 25-27 | Multiple locations | Free (except for all the books you buy) | MORE INFO

Poets Underground: Chula Vista Slam Fest '26

Local poetry collective Poets Underground is launching the first Chula Vista Slam Fest, an all-ages festival of live poetry and hip-hop performances, a poetry slam contest (with a $1,000 cash prize) and a showcase of work by talented students from High Tech High Chula Vista. Slam poets competing for that pretty hefty prize include Merrell, Soul Stuf, Lou, Deal Profits, Jozer G, Faith Marie Kearns, The Ramblr, Alex Nuno, Monarch the Poet, Demetri Manabat, Espi Love and Robbie Hammel.

Noon Saturday, April 25 | Memorial Park Bowl Amphitheater, 373 Park Way, Chula Vista | Free | MORE INFO

Festivals and more

Julia Dixon Evans / KPBS Participants take photos during an iNaturalist identification party at Kendall-Frost Mission Bay Marsh Reserve on Dec. 16, 2025.

City Nature Challenge

This nationwide, collective touch-grass project encourages community members to capture the flora and fauna of their region on the iNaturalist app, helping scientists track and map biodiversity. We recently dove into the world of iNaturalist on an episode of The Finest, and one of our guests, botanist Jon Rebman at the San Diego Natural History Museum, wants San Diego to win.

Find a list of City Nature Challenge events here — including a chance to set foot in the protected Elliott Chaparral Reserve near Mission Trails, and a bilingual nighttime "BioBlitz" with a bugologist at Rice Canyon Demonstration Gardens. Or just take a walk around your neighborhood.

April 24-27 | Multiple locations | Free | MORE INFO

56th Annual Chicano Park Day

This year's Chicano Park Day celebration will include traditional dance and music performances, art-making activities, creative vendors, low riders and more. While you're in the park, pop into the Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center to check out the exhibition "Print as Protest." In addition, the San Diego City Council just approved the renaming of Cesar E. Chavez Parkway (and subsequent I-5 exit) to Chicano Park Way.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 25 | Chicano Park, 1949 Logan Ave., Barrio Logan | Free | MORE INFO

Panda Fest San Diego

This nationwide festival of Asian food and culture is coming to San Diego's Waterfront Park this weekend. Expect live performances, art, panda decor and lots of food. Ticket availability is low, with just a few time slots left.