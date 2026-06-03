Our Favorite Things About Grantchester

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Sunday, June 7, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Stream Seasons 1 and 10 now with KPBS+, before the final season begins June 14, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV!

Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew to explore how this British crime drama about faith, justice and the power of friendship became an enduring hit. Featuring archival clips spanning 10 seasons and exclusive interviews with the cast and crew.

Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew to unpack all the favorite moments from this MASTERPIECE series. Exclusive interviews, rare behind-the-scenes footage, and video clips spanning 10 seasons reveal how this uniquely British crime drama about faith, justice, and the power of friendship became such an enduring hit with viewers.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.