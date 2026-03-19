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The Finest

Scientists are still mapping plants. How the public is helping — with an app

 March 19, 2026 at 1:27 PM PDT
By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Reporter & Host, The Finest,  Anthony Wallace / Producer, The Finest
Contributors: Ben Redlawsk / Media Production Specialist
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In 2021, Stephanie Crawford was walking near her home in Fallbrook when she spotted an unusual purple flower, illustrated here, and after uploading a photo to the app iNaturalist, she realized she had made a significant scientific discovery.
Leslie Gonzalez
/
KPBS
In 2021, Stephanie Crawford was walking near her home in Fallbrook when she spotted an unusual purple flower, illustrated here, and after uploading a photo to the app iNaturalist, she realized she had made a significant scientific discovery.

What's growing in your backyard?

In San Diego, one of America's most biodiverse regions, the answer is more complicated than you might think. It's home to roughly 3,000 plant species, with many still undocumented.

This episode follows hikers, students and nature lovers using the free app iNaturalist to photograph plants and animals, contribute to a global biodiversity database and help scientists protect fragile ecosystems. Some discoveries are extraordinary, like seeing your name on a scientific paper after spotting a plant never recorded in the county before.

Clarissa Rodriguez leads a group during an iNaturalist identification party at Kendall-Frost Mission Bay Marsh Reserve on Dec. 16, 2025.
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Clarissa Rodriguez leads a group during an iNaturalist identification party at Kendall-Frost Mission Bay Marsh Reserve on Dec. 16, 2025.
Julia Dixon Evans
Participants take photos during an iNaturalist identification party at Kendall-Frost Mission Bay Marsh Reserve on Dec. 16, 2025.
2 of 3
Participants take photos during an iNaturalist identification party at Kendall-Frost Mission Bay Marsh Reserve on Dec. 16, 2025.
Julia Dixon Evans
Kellie Uyeda is shown at Kendall-Frost Mission Bay Marsh Reserve in San Diego on Dec. 16, 2025.
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Kellie Uyeda is shown at Kendall-Frost Mission Bay Marsh Reserve in San Diego on Dec. 16, 2025.
Julia Dixon Evans

We visit the San Diego Natural History Museum, head into a rare salt marsh along Mission Bay and join a community identification party to see how this grassroots effort is reshaping science in real time.

Researchers and volunteers say this kind of "citizen science" is no longer a side project — it's essential. Because when it comes to protecting ecosystems, the first step is simple: knowing what's there.

Illustration of Great Valley Phacelia (Phacelia ciliata), a striking purple wildflower first documented in San Diego County by citizen scientist Becky Escalante, who submitted the observation to iNaturalist on April 8, 2021.
Leslie Gonzalez
/
KPBS
Illustration of Great Valley Phacelia (Phacelia ciliata), a striking purple wildflower first documented in San Diego County by citizen scientist Becky Escalante, who submitted the observation to iNaturalist on April 8, 2021.

Guests:

Botanist Jon Rebman stands in front of plant specimen files at the San Diego Natural History Museum on Feb. 24, 2026.
Julia Dixon Evans
/
KPBS
Botanist Jon Rebman stands in front of plant specimen files at the San Diego Natural History Museum on Feb. 24, 2026.

Sources:

A map showing SDNHM's collected specimens of California Barrel Cactus (Ferocactus cylindraceus) in the region.
San Diego Natural History Museum's San Diego Map Atlas
A map showing SDNHM's collected specimens of California Barrel Cactus (Ferocactus cylindraceus) in the region.
A map showing SDNHM's collected specimens of California Barrel Cactus (Ferocactus cylindraceus) plus verified iNaturalist app observations in the region.
San Diego Natural History Museum's San Diego Map Atlas
A map showing SDNHM's collected specimens of California Barrel Cactus (Ferocactus cylindraceus) plus verified iNaturalist app observations in the region.

The Finest, Episode 35
Scientists are still mapping plants. How the public is helping — with an app

From KPBS Public Media, The Finest is a podcast about the people, art and movements redefining culture in San Diego. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page and subscribe to the show on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicPocket CastsPandoraYouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Have feedback or a story idea? We'd love to hear from you. Email us at thefinest@kpbs.org and let us know what you think.

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The Finest Pop CultureSan DiegoMuseumVisual Arts

The Finest is made possible in part by Prebys Foundation.