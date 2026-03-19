Scientists are still mapping plants. How the public is helping — with an app

What's growing in your backyard?

In San Diego, one of America's most biodiverse regions, the answer is more complicated than you might think. It's home to roughly 3,000 plant species, with many still undocumented.

This episode follows hikers, students and nature lovers using the free app iNaturalist to photograph plants and animals, contribute to a global biodiversity database and help scientists protect fragile ecosystems. Some discoveries are extraordinary, like seeing your name on a scientific paper after spotting a plant never recorded in the county before.

1 of 3 Clarissa Rodriguez leads a group during an iNaturalist identification party at Kendall-Frost Mission Bay Marsh Reserve on Dec. 16, 2025. Julia Dixon Evans 2 of 3 Participants take photos during an iNaturalist identification party at Kendall-Frost Mission Bay Marsh Reserve on Dec. 16, 2025. Julia Dixon Evans 3 of 3 Kellie Uyeda is shown at Kendall-Frost Mission Bay Marsh Reserve in San Diego on Dec. 16, 2025. Julia Dixon Evans

We visit the San Diego Natural History Museum, head into a rare salt marsh along Mission Bay and join a community identification party to see how this grassroots effort is reshaping science in real time.

Researchers and volunteers say this kind of "citizen science" is no longer a side project — it's essential. Because when it comes to protecting ecosystems, the first step is simple: knowing what's there.

Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS Illustration of Great Valley Phacelia (Phacelia ciliata), a striking purple wildflower first documented in San Diego County by citizen scientist Becky Escalante, who submitted the observation to iNaturalist on April 8, 2021.

Guests:



Jon Rebman, Ph.D., curator of botany at SDNHM

Becky Escalante, citizen scientist spifferella on iNaturalist, dental assistant

Stephanie Crawford, citizen scientist aneclecticenthusiast on iNaturalist

Kellie Uyeda, Ph.D., executive director of UC San Diego's Natural Reserve System

Clarissa Rodriguez, Ph.D., reserves director of UC San Diego's Natural Reserve System

Julia Dixon Evans / KPBS Botanist Jon Rebman stands in front of plant specimen files at the San Diego Natural History Museum on Feb. 24, 2026.

Sources:



San Diego Natural History Museum's San Diego Map Atlas A map showing SDNHM's collected specimens of California Barrel Cactus (Ferocactus cylindraceus) in the region. San Diego Natural History Museum's San Diego Map Atlas A map showing SDNHM's collected specimens of California Barrel Cactus (Ferocactus cylindraceus) plus verified iNaturalist app observations in the region.

Listen • 32:21 The Finest, Episode 35 Scientists are still mapping plants. How the public is helping — with an app

From KPBS Public Media, The Finest is a podcast about the people, art and movements redefining culture in San Diego. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, Pandora, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Have feedback or a story idea? We'd love to hear from you. Email us at thefinest@kpbs.org and let us know what you think.

