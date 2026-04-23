Meet the candidates for the State Assembly

What does a State Assemblymember do?
- Cast as many as 3,000 votes a year — and in theory a way most of their constituents want.
- Pass a state spending plan when there’s likely to be a deficit and an uncertain financial picture.
- Sit through long meetings, unless they get a spot on the powerful Appropriations Committee, where they'll decide behind closed doors and then pass or kill all the bills at once.
Source: CalMatters
How much does a State Assemblymember get paid?
As of 2025, State Assemblymembers were paid $132,703 a year, plus $236 a day for expenses when the Legislature is in session. They also get mileage reimbursements at 70 cents per mile.
Party leaders get higher pay.
District 74: North County
← Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub
The candidates
Laurie Davies
- Party: Republican
- Professional background: Incumbent, event planner, former Laguna Niguel mayor
- Top three priorities:
- Affordability and cost of living
- Housing and homelessness
- Public safety
- California Association of Highway Patrolmen
- Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association PAC
- San Diego County Building and Construction Trades Council
- Total raised: $802,193.99
- Top campaign donors:
- California Republican Party
- Associated Builders and Contractors of Southern California PAC
- California Correctional Peace Officers Association (CCPOA) Political Action Committee
- Fresenius Medical CareJoe Patterson for Assembly 202
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
- Once on the Secretary of State site, look at the left column and select "All Contributions."
- In the next section, input the name of the candidate you are looking for.
- In the following section, select the 2025-2026 cycle.
- Once the data loads, find the toolbar above the data table and select "Sort by Amount."
- Change the order to "Descending" and click "Update." This will display the largest donations at the top of the list.
Sergio Farias
- Party: Democratic
- Professional background: San Juan Capistrano City Councilmember, former mayor
- Top three priorities:
- Affordability and cost of living
- Public safety
- Housing and homelessnes
- California Democratic Party
- California Federation of Teachers (CFT)
- San Diego Democrats for Equality]
- Total raised: $162,621.08
- Top campaign donors:
- Farias, Sergio
- CA State Council of Service Employees
- Orange County Professional Firefighter's Association
- SEIU United Healthcare Workers WEST
- Service Employees International Union Local 1000 Candidate PAC
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
- Once on the Secretary of State site, look at the left column and select "All Contributions."
- In the next section, input the name of the candidate you are looking for.
- In the following section, select the 2025-2026 cycle.
- Once the data loads, find the toolbar above the data table and select "Sort by Amount."
- Change the order to "Descending" and click "Update." This will display the largest donations at the top of the list.
The issues
- Laurie Davies’ solution to the affordability crisis is to implement what she calls the "biggest middle-class tax cut in California history" and protect Proposition 13. She says the high cost of living was a result of "unfair middle-class taxes" and that people should simply keep more of what they earn to pay for essentials.
- Sergio Farias says restoring economic mobility is the key to solving the affordability crisis. He calls for delivering better opportunities for families and supporting small businesses.
- Sergio Farias touted his city's success in reducing homelessness during his tenure. He promises to bring those "proven" local solutions to the state level, such as improved infrastructure and community stabilization.
- Laurie Davies says high taxes are what force people to choose between their mortgage and other bills and is advocating for keeping Proposition 13 to keep property taxes predictable. She wants a dramatic increase in shelters with "wrap-around services."
- Laurie Davis says California has become less safe because the state has "lowered penalties for property and violent crimes" and allowed felons to leave jail early. She wants to repeal laws and ballot measures that she says have emboldened criminals.
- Sergio Farias says public safety is a foundation for economic mobility and quality public education and touted his eight years of experience as a mayor and council member, where he “prioritized public safety.”
District 75: Central North San Diego
← Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub
The candidates
Gerald Boursiquot
- Party: Democratic
- Professional background: IT contractor, Navy/Air Force veteran
- Top three priorities:
- Expanding housing access
- Reducing the cost of living
- Increasing economic opportunities
- California State Democratic Party
- Congressional Legislative Black Caucus
- San Diego Democrats for Equality
- Alliance for Democracy of East County
- U.S. Rep. Mike Levin
- Total raised: $5,852
- Top campaign donors:
- Unitemized Contributions
- Sunrise Political Solutions, Inc
- Boursiquot, Gerald
- Strahan, Angelique
- Connell, Lynn
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
- Once on the Secretary of State site, look at the left column and select "All Contributions."
- In the next section, input the name of the candidate you are looking for.
- In the following section, select the 2025-2026 cycle.
- Once the data loads, find the toolbar above the data table and select "Sort by Amount."
- Change the order to "Descending" and click "Update." This will display the largest donations at the top of the list.
Carl DeMaio
- Party: Republican
- Professional background: State Assemblymember, radio/podcast host, former San Diego City Councilmember
- Top three priorities:
- Reducing the cost of living
- Removing the influence of special interests from politics
- Eliminating voter fraud and requiring voter ID
- The DeMaio campaign declined to provide endorsements.
- Total raised: $1,757,716.94
- Top campaign donors:
- Unitemized Contributions
- Viejas Band of the Kumeyaay Indians
- Furby, Michael
- Wood, Charles
- Pinna, Marcia
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
- Once on the Secretary of State site, look at the left column and select "All Contributions."
- In the next section, input the name of the candidate you are looking for.
- In the following section, select the 2025-2026 cycle.
- Once the data loads, find the toolbar above the data table and select "Sort by Amount."
- Change the order to "Descending" and click "Update." This will display the largest donations at the top of the list.
The issues
- DeMaio has focused on cutting taxes and government fees to reduce the cost of living for his constituents. He has introduced legislation to cut taxes on home insurance and block new fees on utility bills, though both proposals have failed. Another bill, which is still pending in the Legislature, would prevent the state from continuing its research into a possible vehicle mileage tax.
- Boursiquot, according to his campaign website, advocates for expanding affordable housing and removing red tape to accelerate building. He also calls for reining in health care costs and supporting workers’ rights to organize for better wages.
District 76: Central San Diego
← Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub
The candidates
Carrie S. Espinoza Villanueva
- Party: Republican
- Professional background: College administration support
- Top three priorities:
- Unclear, no campaign website or contact info online
- Unclear, no campaign website or contact info online
- Total raised: $5,000
- Top campaign donors:
- Sutter County Republican Central Committee
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
- Once on the Secretary of State site, look at the left column and select "All Contributions."
- In the next section, input the name of the candidate you are looking for.
- In the following section, select the 2025-2026 cycle.
- Once the data loads, find the toolbar above the data table and select "Sort by Amount."
- Change the order to "Descending" and click "Update." This will display the largest donations at the top of the list.
Darshana Patel
- Party: Democratic
- Professional background: State Assemblymember, research scientist
- Top three priorities:
- Cost of living and affordability
- Increase funding for public education
- Improving public safety, from wildfire prevention to reduced recidivism
- California Democratic Party
- California Teachers Association
- California Professional Firefighters
- California Association of Highway Patrolmen
- National Union of Healthcare Workers
- Total raised: $1,139,453.66
- Top campaign donors:
- Ash Karla for Assembly 2026
- Avila Farias for Assembly 2026
- Blanca Pacheco for Assembly 2026
- Buffy Wicks for Assembly 2026
- California Real Estate PAC (CREPAC)
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
- Once on the Secretary of State site, look at the left column and select "All Contributions."
- In the next section, input the name of the candidate you are looking for.
- In the following section, select the 2025-2026 cycle.
- Once the data loads, find the toolbar above the data table and select "Sort by Amount."
- Change the order to "Descending" and click "Update." This will display the largest donations at the top of the list.
The issues
- Patel points to runaway costs for housing and health care. Patel has authored and supported legislation to reduce housing production regulations and improve access to affordable, quality health care. She also co-authored legislation that allows for an additional gasoline blend in California in an effort to reduce fuel prices.
- Espinoza Villanueva could not be reached.
District 77: Coastal San Diego
← Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub
The candidates
Tasha Boerner
- Party: Democratic
- Professional background: Boerner is currently serving her fourth term as the State Assemblymember representing the 77th District. Before being elected to the State Assembly in 2018, she served on the Encinitas City Council.
- Top three priorities:
- Cost of living: Boerner specifically higlighted high prices for housing, transportation, groceries, insurance and utilities. Boerner says she has requested audits and authored legislation to make utility companies improve transparency and reduce rates long term. She also authored the Starter Home Revitalization Act to make homeownership more attainable for the average Californian and authored legislation aimed at providing more affordable home internet service.
- Environment: A large part of District 77 is coastline that faces receding beaches, tourism and environmental changes. Boerner has authored legislation to monitor and combat coastal erosion, restore coastal wetlands and incentivize clean transportation options. Boerner spoke of how the Trump Administration has restarted new oil drilling in California’s coastal water. She said she’s concerned by the damage to wildlife, ecosystems, fisheries and businesses, and is committed to a large-scale transition to renewable energy.
- Education: Boerner says education is a high priority for her. She says she will continue to fight to increase funding for local schools. As a member of the Assembly’s Committee on Higher Education, she says she’s working to help train the next generation of talent through career technical education, applied degrees and university education.
- California Democratic Party
- California Professional Firefighters
- California Teachers Association
- Planned Parenthood Action Fund of the Pacific Southwest
- Sierra Club
- Total raised: $448,971.94
- Top campaign donors:
- Barona Band of Mission Indians
- California Correctional Peace Officers Association PAC
- California State Council of Service Employees SCC
- California Teachers Assn/Assn for Better Citizenship - SCC
- Charter Communications Operating LLC
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
- Once on the Secretary of State site, look at the left column and select "All Contributions."
- In the next section, input the name of the candidate you are looking for.
- In the following section, select the 2025-2026 cycle.
- Once the data loads, find the toolbar above the data table and select "Sort by Amount."
- Change the order to "Descending" and click "Update." This will display the largest donations at the top of the list.
Trinity Hannaway
- Party: Republican
- Professional background: Hannaway is currently the executive director at Reform California, a grassroots political action committee pushing for policy reforms and more Republican/conservative government leaders in California. Previously, she served as the district outreach director for District 75 Assembly Member Carl DeMaio. KPBS gathered this information from Hannaway’s LinkedIn profile.
- Top three priorities:
- Hannaway does not have a public website and did not provide contact information. KPBS could not determine Hannaway’s top priorities.
- Hannaway does not have a public website and did not provide contact information. KPBS could not determine Hannaway’s endorsements.
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
- Once on the Secretary of State site, look at the left column and select "All Contributions."
- In the next section, input the name of the candidate you are looking for.
- In the following section, select the 2025-2026 cycle.
- Once the data loads, find the toolbar above the data table and select "Sort by Amount."
- Change the order to "Descending" and click "Update." This will display the largest donations at the top of the list.
The issues
- Boerner has authored a number of bills since 2018 aimed at expanding housing development and improving housing stability. Boerner introduced two bills in 2025 addressing housing development and regulation. One bill amended state law to ensure that proposed developments utilizing the Density Bonus Law incorporate affordable residential housing, rather than hotels. The other allows local jurisdictions to require proof of residential occupancy for the use of an ADU or junior ADU (JADU).
- Hannaway does not have a public website and did not provide contact information.
- Boerner says reducing utility costs is one way to improve affordability in San Diego. She introduced two bills in 2025 addressing utility rates. One requires gas and electric companies to have more comprehensive reporting and transparency on how they set electricity and gas rates. The other aimed to make affordable utility rates part of the California Public Utilities Commission’s (CPUC) oversight.
- Hannaway does not have a public website and did not provide contact information.
District 78: East County
← Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub
The candidates
Payton Galvez
- Party: Republican
- Professional background: Galvez is currently the field manager for Reform California, a grassroots political action committee pushing for policy reforms and more Republican/conservative government leaders in California.
- Top three priorities:
- Galvez does not have a public website and did not provide contact information. KPBS could not determine Galvez’s top priorities.
- Galvez does not have a public website and did not provide contact information. KPBS could not determine Galvez’s endorsements.
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
- Once on the Secretary of State site, look at the left column and select "All Contributions."
- In the next section, input the name of the candidate you are looking for.
- In the following section, select the 2025-2026 cycle.
- Once the data loads, find the toolbar above the data table and select "Sort by Amount."
- Change the order to "Descending" and click "Update." This will display the largest donations at the top of the list.
Antonio Salguero
- Party: Libertarian
- Professional background: Salguero is currently a business owner of a private security and training company.
- Top three priorities:
- State budget and spending: Salguero says he would vote “no” on any budget that exceeds tax revenues and push for meaningful spending reductions. In an emailed response to KPBS, he said that process starts with eliminating “waste, fraud and abuse before moving on to broader program cuts.”
- Taxation: Salguero also said he will oppose any new taxes or tax increases. “We can and should provide immediate relief by repealing taxes that directly increase the cost of living. That includes repealing taxes like the gas tax and opposing proposals such as a mileage tax.” He also says he would pursue broader tax reductions, including income, payroll and property taxes.
- Deregulation: Salguero said his experience as a business owner has shown him that state laws can drive up business costs. He said he wants to reform “excessive” state regulation, making it easier to build, work and do business in California.
- Salguero’s website did not include a list of endorsements. He said in an email that he’s endorsed by the Libertarian Party of California.
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
- Once on the Secretary of State site, look at the left column and select "All Contributions."
- In the next section, input the name of the candidate you are looking for.
- In the following section, select the 2025-2026 cycle.
- Once the data loads, find the toolbar above the data table and select "Sort by Amount."
- Change the order to "Descending" and click "Update." This will display the largest donations at the top of the list.
Chris Ward
- Party: Democratic
- Professional background: Ward is currently serving his third term as the State Assemblymember representing the 78th District. Before being elected to the State Assembly in 2020, he served on the San Diego City Council.
- Top three priorities:
- Improving housing affordability: Ward emphasized his commitment to address housing affordability. “We have a number of bills that we have worked and authored into law that are tackling that issue and continue to have new ideas as well that are going to be able to help to turn the tides around and produce more subsidized, dedicated, affordable housing for low-income Californians, as well as affordability for everybody else in the middle class,” Ward said in a KPBS interview.
- Addressing emerging technology and privacy: Ward highlighted the need to protect personal and consumer information, geolocation data, health information and other sensitive information. He also made clear his stance on artificial intelligence and emerging technology. “It should be an assist, but not something that replaces workers in California.”
- Moving forward with green energy: Ward said current and future energy security requires sustainable and renewable energy sources. He is advocating for developing more rooftop solar in San Diego to meet local and state clean energy goals.
- California Democratic Party
- California Labor Federation
- San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council
- California Teachers Association
- Total raised: $392,821.17
- Top campaign donors:
- Association of CA School Administrators PAC - SCC
- CA Council for Affordable Housing PAC
- CA Teachers Assn / Assn for Better Citizenship SCC
- Faculty for Our University's Future Sponsored by CFA - SCC
- LGBT Caucus Leadership Fund
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
- Once on the Secretary of State site, look at the left column and select "All Contributions."
- In the next section, input the name of the candidate you are looking for.
- In the following section, select the 2025-2026 cycle.
- Once the data loads, find the toolbar above the data table and select "Sort by Amount."
- Change the order to "Descending" and click "Update." This will display the largest donations at the top of the list.
The issues
Ward and Salguero shared different priorities for District 78 in their responses to KPBS. However, both also offered insight on the following issues.
- Ward has authored a number of bills in the last five years aimed at expanding home ownership and improving housing stability through housing development, housing assistance and home loans. He authored five bills between 2025 and this year addressing home ownership and affordability, including one that encourages condominium development and affordable entry-level homeownership opportunities. He proposed a pilot program in 2021 to create more middle-income housing projects in the city of San Diego. He successfully passed a law in 2022 which aims to improve housing stability for California community college faculty and district employees.
- Salguero said overregulation is the primary issue surrounding housing and affordability. Salguero said California has made building too difficult and expensive. His policy focus is removing barriers in zoning, permitting and environmental review that delay projects, increase costs and restrict land use.
- Galvez does not have a public website and did not provide contact information.
- Ward authored and introduced six bills between 2025 and this year aimed at protecting data privacy. The bills would update current law to address how public entities handle data, prohibit companies from using worker data to train AI models and prohibit surveillance pricing. He authored one bill addressing public safety that would protect church congregants from clergy sexual exploitation.
- Salguero said he supports removing criminal penalties for victimless crimes to narrow enforcement and focus resources on crimes against people and property. He also supports addressing recruitment and retention challenges by rebuilding trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve — starting with accountability. On privacy, his policy goals are to ensure that law enforcement tools are used for targeted investigations — not mass surveillance, including systems such as Flock Safety. He supports limiting access to the operating agency, requiring warrants for any external use and restricting searches to defined timeframes tied to a specific crime.
- Galvez does not have a public website and didn't provide contact information.
District 79: South Bay
← Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub
The candidates
Andrew Lawson
- Party: Republican
- Professional background: Member of Spring Valley Community Planning Group
- Top three priorities:
- Tax reform
- Economic growth
- Job creation
- California Republican Party
- The Republican Party of San Diego County
- Total raised: $2,790.26
- Top campaign donors:
- Carl DeMaio for State Assembly 2026
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
- Once on the Secretary of State site, look at the left column and select "All Contributions."
- In the next section, input the name of the candidate you are looking for.
- In the following section, select the 2025-2026 cycle.
- Once the data loads, find the toolbar above the data table and select "Sort by Amount."
- Change the order to "Descending" and click "Update." This will display the largest donations at the top of the list.
LaShae Sharp-Collins
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: Incumbent State Assemblymember for District 79, adjunct professor at San Diego State University. Previously worked for San Diego County Office of Education
- Top three priorities:
- Protecting reproductive freedom
- Prioritizing equity in education
- Addressing the homelessness crisis
- Rob Bonta, California Attorney General
- State Senate Majority Leader Angelique Ashby
- State Sen. Akilah Weber Pierson
- California Democratic Party
- California Nurses Association
- Total raised: $412,400.36
- Top campaign donors:
- California Real Estate PAC (CREPAC)
- Anheuser Busch Companies
- Association of California School Administrators PAC
- California Teachers Association/Association for Better Citizenship
- Singleton Schreiber LLP
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
- Once on the Secretary of State site, look at the left column and select "All Contributions."
- In the next section, input the name of the candidate you are looking for.
- In the following section, select the 2025-2026 cycle.
- Once the data loads, find the toolbar above the data table and select "Sort by Amount."
- Change the order to "Descending" and click "Update." This will display the largest donations at the top of the list.
The issues
- Sharp-Collins said she will fight for truly affordable housing at every income level so no family or worker struggles to put a roof over their heads
- Lawson said he'll work to “cut red tape,” and create "affordable homes for families”
- Sharp-Collins said she will work to close the opportunity gap and give all children a high-quality education regardless of their background or zip code.
- Lawson said he is pro-parental/school choice and vocational training
District 80: Imperial
← Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub
The candidates
David Alvarez
- Party: Democratic
- Professional background: Incumbent State Assemblymember for District 80. Previous San Diego City Councilmember
- Top three priorities:
- Housing accessibility
- Education and resources
- Cleaner communities
- Housing Action Coalition
- YIMBY Action
- Total raised: $508,842.23
- Top campaign donors:
- Association of California School Administrators PAC Small Contributor Committee
- California Council for Affordable Housing PAC
- Phillips 66 Company
- SEIU California State Council Small Contributor Committee
- Faculty for our University's Future, a committee sponsored by the California Faculty Association Small Contributor Committee
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
- Once on the Secretary of State site, look at the left column and select "All Contributions."
- In the next section, input the name of the candidate you are looking for.
- In the following section, select the 2025-2026 cycle.
- Once the data loads, find the toolbar above the data table and select "Sort by Amount."
- Change the order to "Descending" and click "Update." This will display the largest donations at the top of the list.
Alejandro Galicia
- Party: Republican
- Professional background: Small business owner and military veteran. Previously Ran for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors and State Senate District 18
- Top three priorities:
- Galicia does not have a public website and did not provide contact information. KPBS could not determine Galicia’s top priorities.
- Reform California
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
- Once on the Secretary of State site, look at the left column and select "All Contributions."
- In the next section, input the name of the candidate you are looking for.
- In the following section, select the 2025-2026 cycle.
- Once the data loads, find the toolbar above the data table and select "Sort by Amount."
- Change the order to "Descending" and click "Update." This will display the largest donations at the top of the list.
Zenith Khan
- Party: Democratic
- Professional background: Teacher. Previously ran for Chula Vista Elementary Board of Education
- Top three priorities:
- Khan does not have a public website and did not provide contact information. KPBS could not determine Khan’s top priorities.
- Khan does not have a public website and did not provide contact information. KPBS could not determine Khan’s top priorities.
- Khan does not have a public website and did not provide contact information. KPBS could not determine Khan’s endorsements.
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
- Once on the Secretary of State site, look at the left column and select "All Contributions."
- In the next section, input the name of the candidate you are looking for.
- In the following section, select the 2025-2026 cycle.
- Once the data loads, find the toolbar above the data table and select "Sort by Amount."
- Change the order to "Descending" and click "Update." This will display the largest donations at the top of the list.
The issues
- Alvarez: Authored/introduced multiple affordable housing bills including a density bonus law, affordable home ownership and bills that streamline building times
- Galicia could not be reached.
- Khan could not be reached.
- Alvarez: Authored bills to direct clean up of cross border sewage flow including funding for projects in Mexico and bills that speed up the distribution of funding for clean up efforts.
- Galicia could not be reached.
- Khan could not be reached.