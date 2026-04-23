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KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Meet the candidates for the State Assembly

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter,  Elaine Alfaro / East County Reporter,  Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County,  Scott Rodd / Investigative Reporter
Published April 23, 2026 at 12:50 PM PDT
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What does a State Assemblymember do?

  • Cast as many as 3,000 votes a year — and in theory a way most of their constituents want.   
  • Pass a state spending plan when there’s likely to be a deficit and an uncertain financial picture.
  • Sit through long meetings, unless they get a spot on the powerful Appropriations Committee, where they'll decide behind closed doors and then pass or kill all the bills at once.

Source: CalMatters

How much does a State Assemblymember get paid?

As of 2025, State Assemblymembers were paid $132,703 a year, plus $236 a day for expenses when the Legislature is in session. They also get mileage reimbursements at 70 cents per mile.

Party leaders get higher pay.

Source: National Conference of State Legislatures

District 74: North County

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The candidates

Campaign photo

Laurie Davies


  • Party: Republican
  • Professional background: Incumbent, event planner, former Laguna Niguel mayor
  • Top three priorities:


    • Affordability and cost of living
    • Housing and homelessness
    • Public safety

California State Assembly candidate Sergio Farias is shown in this undated campaign photo.
Campaign photo

Sergio Farias


  • Party: Democratic
  • Professional background: San Juan Capistrano City Councilmember, former mayor
  • Top three priorities:

    • Affordability and cost of living
    • Public safety
    • Housing and homelessnes

The issues

  • Laurie Davies’ solution to the affordability crisis is to implement what she calls the "biggest middle-class tax cut in California history" and protect Proposition 13. She says the high cost of living was a result of "unfair middle-class taxes" and that people should simply keep more of what they earn to pay for essentials.
  • Sergio Farias says restoring economic mobility is the key to solving the affordability crisis. He calls for delivering better opportunities for families and supporting small businesses.

District 75: Central North San Diego

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The candidates

Gerald Boursiquot

  • Party: Democratic
  • Professional background: IT contractor, Navy/Air Force veteran
  • Top three priorities:
    • Expanding housing access
    • Reducing the cost of living
    • Increasing economic opportunities

Carl DeMaio


  • Party: Republican
  • Professional background: State Assemblymember, radio/podcast host, former San Diego City Councilmember
  • Top three priorities:

    • Reducing the cost of living
    • Removing the influence of special interests from politics
    • Eliminating voter fraud and requiring voter ID

The issues

  • DeMaio has focused on cutting taxes and government fees to reduce the cost of living for his constituents. He has introduced legislation to cut taxes on home insurance and block new fees on utility bills, though both proposals have failed. Another bill, which is still pending in the Legislature, would prevent the state from continuing its research into a possible vehicle mileage tax.
  • Boursiquot, according to his campaign website, advocates for expanding affordable housing and removing red tape to accelerate building. He also calls for reining in health care costs and supporting workers’ rights to organize for better wages.

District 76: Central San Diego

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The candidates

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Carrie S. Espinoza Villanueva

  • Party: Republican
  • Professional background: College administration support
  • Top three priorities:

    • Unclear, no campaign website or contact info online

Darshana Patel

  • Party: Democratic
  • Professional background: State Assemblymember, research scientist
  • Top three priorities:

    • Cost of living and affordability
    • Increase funding for public education
    • Improving public safety, from wildfire prevention to reduced recidivism

The issues


  • Patel points to runaway costs for housing and health care. Patel has authored and supported legislation to reduce housing production regulations and improve access to affordable, quality health care. She also co-authored legislation that allows for an additional gasoline blend in California in an effort to reduce fuel prices.
  • Espinoza Villanueva could not be reached.

District 77: Coastal San Diego

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The candidates

Tasha Boerner

  • Party: Democratic
  • Professional background: Boerner is currently serving her fourth term as the State Assemblymember representing the 77th District. Before being elected to the State Assembly in 2018, she served on the Encinitas City Council.
  • Top three priorities:

    • Cost of living: Boerner specifically higlighted high prices for housing, transportation, groceries, insurance and utilities. Boerner says she has requested audits and authored legislation to make utility companies improve transparency and reduce rates long term. She also authored the Starter Home Revitalization Act to make homeownership more attainable for the average Californian and authored legislation aimed at providing more affordable home internet service. 
    • Environment:  A large part of District 77 is coastline that faces receding beaches, tourism and environmental changes. Boerner has authored legislation to monitor and combat coastal erosion, restore coastal wetlands and incentivize clean transportation options. Boerner spoke of how the Trump Administration has restarted new oil drilling in California’s coastal water. She said she’s concerned by the damage to wildlife, ecosystems, fisheries and businesses, and is committed to a large-scale transition to renewable energy. 
    • Education: Boerner says education is a high priority for her. She says she will continue to fight to increase funding for local schools. As a member of the Assembly’s Committee on Higher Education, she says she’s working to help train the next generation of talent through career technical education, applied degrees and university education.

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Trinity Hannaway

  • Party: Republican
  • Professional background:  Hannaway is currently the executive director at Reform California, a grassroots political action committee pushing for policy reforms and more Republican/conservative government leaders in California. Previously, she served as the district outreach director for District 75 Assembly Member Carl DeMaio. KPBS gathered this information from Hannaway’s LinkedIn profile.
  • Top three priorities:

    • Hannaway does not have a public website and did not provide contact information. KPBS could not determine Hannaway’s top priorities.

The issues

District 78: East County

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The candidates

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Payton Galvez

  • Party: Republican
  • Professional background: Galvez is currently the field manager for Reform California, a grassroots political action committee pushing for policy reforms and more Republican/conservative government leaders in California.
  • Top three priorities:

    • Galvez does not have a public website and did not provide contact information. KPBS could not determine Galvez’s top priorities.

Antonio Salguero

  • Party: Libertarian
  • Professional background: Salguero is currently a business owner of a private security and training company.
  • Top three priorities:

    • State budget and spending: Salguero says he would vote “no” on any budget that exceeds tax revenues and push for meaningful spending reductions. In an emailed response to KPBS, he said that process starts with eliminating “waste, fraud and abuse before moving on to broader program cuts.”
    • Taxation: Salguero also said he will oppose any new taxes or tax increases. “We can and should provide immediate relief by repealing taxes that directly increase the cost of living. That includes repealing taxes like the gas tax and opposing proposals such as a mileage tax.” He also says he would pursue broader tax reductions, including income, payroll and property taxes.
    • Deregulation: Salguero said his experience as a business owner has shown him that state laws can drive up business costs. He said he wants to reform “excessive” state regulation, making it easier to build, work and do business in California.

Chris Ward

  • Party: Democratic
  • Professional background: Ward is currently serving his third term as the State Assemblymember representing the 78th District. Before being elected to the State Assembly in 2020, he served on the San Diego City Council.
  • Top three priorities:

    • Improving housing affordability:  Ward emphasized his commitment to address housing affordability. “We have a number of bills that we have worked and authored into law that are tackling that issue and continue to have new ideas as well that are going to be able to help to turn the tides around and produce more subsidized, dedicated, affordable housing for low-income Californians, as well as affordability for everybody else in the middle class,” Ward said in a KPBS interview.
    • Addressing emerging technology and privacy: Ward highlighted the need to protect personal and consumer information, geolocation data, health information and other sensitive information. He also made clear his stance on artificial intelligence and emerging technology. “It should be an assist, but not something that replaces workers in California.” 
    • Moving forward with green energy: Ward said current and future energy security requires sustainable and renewable energy sources. He is advocating for developing more rooftop solar in San Diego to meet local and state clean energy goals.

The issues

Ward and Salguero shared different priorities for District 78 in their responses to KPBS. However, both also offered insight on the following issues.

District 79: South Bay

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The candidates

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 Andrew Lawson

  • Party: Republican
  • Professional background: Member of Spring Valley Community Planning Group
  • Top three priorities:

    • Tax reform
    • Economic growth
    • Job creation

LaShae Sharp-Collins 

  • Party: Democrat
  • Professional background: Incumbent State Assemblymember for District 79, adjunct professor at San Diego State University. Previously worked for San Diego County Office of Education
  • Top three priorities:

    • Protecting reproductive freedom
    • Prioritizing equity in education
    • Addressing the homelessness crisis

The issues

  •  Sharp-Collins said she will fight for truly affordable housing at every income level so no family or worker struggles to put a roof over their heads  
  •  Lawson said he'll work to “cut red tape,” and create "affordable homes for families” 

District 80: Imperial

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The candidates

 David Alvarez  

  • Party: Democratic
  • Professional background: Incumbent State Assemblymember for District 80. Previous San Diego City Councilmember
  • Top three priorities:

    • Housing accessibility
    • Education and resources
    • Cleaner communities

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 Alejandro Galicia

  • Party: Republican
  • Professional background: Small business owner and military veteran. Previously Ran for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors and State Senate District 18
  • Top three priorities:

    • Galicia does not have a public website and did not provide contact information. KPBS could not determine Galicia’s top priorities.

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 Zenith Khan 

  • Party: Democratic
  • Professional background: Teacher. Previously ran for Chula Vista Elementary Board of Education
  • Top three priorities:

    • Khan does not have a public website and did not provide contact information. KPBS could not determine Khan’s top priorities.

The issues

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Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections NewsNorth CountySan DiegoSouth BayEast CountyImperial County
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
See stories by Jacob Aere
What are issues affecting San Diego's most vulnerable?

Elaine Alfaro
Elaine Alfaro is a reporter at KPBS and part of the California Local News Fellowship program. She primarily covers San Diego's East County and specializes in investigative and accountability journalism.
See stories by Elaine Alfaro
Alexander Nguyen
As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

See stories by Alexander Nguyen
Scott Rodd
As a member of the KPBS I-Team, I hold San Diego's powerful accountable and examine the intersection of state and local government. 
See stories by Scott Rodd

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