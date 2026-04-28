Premieres Wednesdays, April 29 - May 20, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encores Sundays, May 3 - May 24 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 and Thursdays, May 7 - 28 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

With stunning cinematography, SHARED PLANET features inspiring stories of people and wildlife flourishing together, celebrating the unique benefits of making room for nature. In an age of serious environmental challenges, this four-part global series offers a look at an alternative and more hopeful future. The series spans dozens of countries and features individuals from all walks of life interacting with nature in innovative ways.

With stunning cinematography, this unique global series reveals the untold stories of people and wildlife thriving together. Celebrating the benefits of making room for nature, this series offers a vision of a hopeful future.

Each story explores how people and wildlife can thrive together in every ecosystem — from oceans to forests, from megacities to grasslands. Executive produced by an Emmy Award-winning team including Neil Nightingale (former creative director of BBC Earth), directed by Jeff Turner (Planet Earth, "Island of the Sea Wolves"), and filmed by director of photography Justin Maguire (PLANET EARTH, "Born in China"), SHARED PLANET premieres Wednesdays, April 29 – May 20, 2026.

Jeff Turner / PBS Cinematographer Dave Pearson filming researcher Dhruba Gupta and family in Kolkata, India.

Filmed in ultra-high def 8K, SHARED PLANET captures the beauty and intricacies of the natural world, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in breathtaking landscapes and captivating wildlife action. Celebrating the benefits of coexisting with nature through spectacular visuals and unforgettable characters, the series offers a vision of a better future for both humans and wildlife.

Casey Dubois / PBS A spider monkey near Uaxactun, Guatemala.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Cities” Premieres Wednesday, April 29 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Sunday, May 3 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 and Thursday, May 7 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - From Los Angeles to New York to Kolkata to Singapore, “Cities” highlights inspiring stories of people reshaping urban life and sharing space with wildlife. In Los Angeles, a mountain lion unites a community and becomes the unofficial mascot of the city, while in Kolkata, locals clean the urban wetlands, creating an incredible wildlife habitat and supporting thousands of jobs. In New York City, the Billion Oyster Project is restoring reefs to New York Harbor, helping protect the city from dangerous hurricanes. And in futuristic Singapore, urban reforestation efforts have transformed the city, enhancing citizens’ lives and attracting wildlife such as hornbills.

Russell Clark / PBS Tanasia Swift, Field Station Program Manager of the Billion Oyster Project being filmed on the Hudson River, New York City.

Episode 2: “Open Spaces” Premieres Wednesday, May 6 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Sunday, May 10 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 and Thursday, May 14 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Filmed on four continents, “Open Spaces” shines a light on remarkable stories of people reshaping how we live and work in the planet’s grasslands, deserts, and savannahs. Maasai Lion Ambassadors in Africa show the value of living alongside lions, while in Mexico, flower-loving bats revive the tequila and mezcal industries. In Brazil’s Cerrado, farmers benefit from coexisting with wildlife like giant anteaters, and South African flowers provide water for millions in Cape Town.

Ryan Wilkes / PBS Massai Lion Ambassador Michael Sumare and his son, Sankale.

Episode 3: “Forests” Premieres May 13 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Sunday, May 17 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 and Thursday, May 21 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - From Borneo to Guatemala, people are reshaping how we live and work in forests while still coexisting with wildlife. In Borneo, efforts are underway to plant native trees within palm oil plantations, creating wildlife corridors for orangutan families to travel in the treetops. In Guatemala, a community forestry organization sustainably harvests trees, protecting habitats like those of the highly endangered scarlet macaws.

Casey Dubois / PBS A scarlet macaw near Uaxactun, Guatemala.

In Spain, a landowner restores his farm, overrun with invasive, flammable pines, to support wildlife like the rare Iberian lynx and secure his family’s future. In Madagascar, the local community makes a living from vanilla production and works with a researcher to protect rare lemurs and other wildlife. And in Japan — the first country to provide scientific evidence of the health benefits of forests — 100 “forest bathing” areas are being created, benefitting the mental and physical health of humans who visit them as well as the wildlife that live there.

James Frystak / PBS Japanese macaque holding onto the bottom of a tripod.

Episode 4: “Waters” Premieres May 20 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Sunday, May 24 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 and Thursday, May 28 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - “Waters” highlights inspiring stories from Idaho to Indonesia, focusing on hope in the world’s oceans and freshwaters. In Alaska’s Bristol Bay, salmon are flourishing thanks to efforts to balance harvesting with protection, creating sustainable livelihoods for people and feeding hungry bears and seals every year.

Russell Clark / PBS Cinematographer Maxwell Hohn films multiple manta rays in the waters of Raja Ampat, Indonesia.

In Raja Ampat, dynamite fishing once threatened marine life, but it is now a Marine Protected Area with unmatched biodiversity and more jobs for local people. In Idaho, a cattle rancher collaborates with an unlikely ally — beavers — to hold water on his drought-stricken land. In Brazil’s Pantanal wetlands, ecotourism helps jaguars thrive alongside major cattle ranching operations. And in the Amazon, communities work together to conserve one of the world’s largest freshwater fish — the pirarucu — which feeds hundreds of villages.

Russell Clark / PBS Cinematographer Maxwell Hohn films multiple manta rays in the waters of Raja Ampat, Indonesia.

Watch On Your Schedule: Stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Credits: Produced by Shared Planet Productions Ltd. in association with Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). Executive produced by Neil Nightingale and Jeff Turner. “Cities” is produced and directed by Geordie Trifa. “Open Spaces” is produced and directed by Chelsea Turner. “Forests” is produced and directed by Louise Ferguson. “Waters” is produced and directed by Jeff Turner. The series is written by David Fowler, Chelsea Turner, and Jeff Turner. Justin Maguire is the director of photography.