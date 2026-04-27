Meet the candidates running for California Senate

Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
What does a state senator do?
- Represent their constituents by holding meetings in the district and keeping attuned to priorities.
- Participate on some of 22 standing committees, six subcommittees or joint committees, each focused on areas such as labor, health and the environment.
- Introduce as many as 40 bills per two-year session, as well as specific budget items.
Source: CalMatters
How much does a state senator get paid?
As of 2025, state senators were paid $132,703 a year, plus $236 a day for expenses when the Legislature is in session. They also get mileage reimbursements at 70 cents per mile.
Party leaders get higher pay.
District 18: South County and Imperial Valley
← Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub
The candidates
Art Hodges III
Party: Republican
Professional background: Senior Pastor South Bay Pentecostal Church and Superintendent of the So Cal United Pentecostal International Churches.
Top three priorities:
Professional background: Senior Pastor South Bay Pentecostal Church and Superintendent of the So Cal United Pentecostal International Churches.
Top three priorities:
- Cost of Living & Housing Crisis
- Government Overreach & Regulation
- Education & Indoctrination
- Senator Brian Jones
- Senator Shannon Grove
- Senator Mike Morrell (Ret)
- Republican Party of San Bernardino/ Imperial Counties
Total raised: $17,936.00
💡Some of the campaign funds may include rollover money from previous campaigns.
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
💡Some of the campaign funds may include rollover money from previous campaigns.
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
- Once on the Secretary of State site, look at the left column and select "All Contributions."
- In the next section, input the name of the candidate you are looking for.
- In the following section, select the 2025-2026 cycle.
- Once the data loads, find the toolbar above the data table and select "Sort by Amount."
- Change the order to "Descending" and click "Update." This will display the largest donations at the top of the list.
Steve Padilla
Party: Democrat
Professional background: Incumbent state senator for District 18 | Past positions: Chairman of California’s Coastal Commission, Police Detective, Mayor of Chula Vista.
Top three priorities:
Professional background: Incumbent state senator for District 18 | Past positions: Chairman of California’s Coastal Commission, Police Detective, Mayor of Chula Vista.
Top three priorities:
- Housing affordability and cost of living
- Opposing federal government's ICE attacks
- Pushing for state action on the Tijuana River Valley sewage crisis
- U.S. Senator Adam Schiff
- SEIU California
- National Union of Healthcare Workers
- San Diego County Democratic Party
- California Democratic Party
Total raised: $549,769.77
💡Some of the campaign funds may include rollover money from previous campaigns.
Source: California Secretary of State
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
💡Some of the campaign funds may include rollover money from previous campaigns.
Source: California Secretary of State
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
- Once on the Secretary of State site, look at the left column and select "All Contributions."
- In the next section, input the name of the candidate you are looking for.
- In the following section, select the 2025-2026 cycle.
- Once the data loads, find the toolbar above the data table and select "Sort by Amount."
- Change the order to "Descending" and click "Update." This will display the largest donations at the top of the list.
The issues
- Padilla authored bills for stricter air standards and funding to permanently clean up the Tijuana River Valley
- Hodges says “water restrictions, energy blackouts, and building codes are burdensome,” and that “Climate change policies often hurt small communities and the working class.”
- Padilla introduced Legislation to develop a living wage formula tied to housing costs and basic expenses.
- Hodges says “Skyrocketing housing prices and rent make home ownership nearly impossible for many,” and that “utility costs, gas prices, and food expenses are well above the national average.”
District 32: Temecula and Northeast County
← Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub
The candidates
Kelly Seyarto
Party: Republican
Professional background: California State Senator representing the 32nd District. Former Assemblymember and former mayor of Murrieta. He is a retired firefighter and battalion chief with more than 30 years of service.
Top three priorities:
Professional background: California State Senator representing the 32nd District. Former Assemblymember and former mayor of Murrieta. He is a retired firefighter and battalion chief with more than 30 years of service.
Top three priorities:
- Public safety and wildfire preparedness
- Reducing cost of living, including fuel and energy costs
- Government accountability and oversight
- Republican Party of San Diego County
- California Association of Highway Patrolmen
- San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson
Total raised: $479,577.08
💡Some of the campaign funds may include rollover money from previous campaigns.
Source: California Secretary of State
Top campaign donors:
💡How to read the data:
💡Some of the campaign funds may include rollover money from previous campaigns.
Source: California Secretary of State
Top campaign donors:
- California Republican Party
- Western Manufactured Housing Communities Association PAC
- Brian Jones for Lt. Governor 2026
- Davita, Inc.
- Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians
💡How to read the data:
- Once on the Secretary of State site, look at the left column and select "All Contributions."
- In the next section, input the name of the candidate you are looking for.
- In the following section, select the 2025-2026 cycle.
- Once the data loads, find the toolbar above the data table and select "Sort by Amount."
- Change the order to "Descending" and click "Update." This will display the largest donations at the top of the list.
Tiffanie Tate
Candidate overview
Party: Democrat
Professional background: Obstetrician-gynecologist and physician. Previously ran for Congress before launching her State Senate campaign
Top three priorities:
Professional background: Obstetrician-gynecologist and physician. Previously ran for Congress before launching her State Senate campaign
Top three priorities:
- Expanding access to health care, including reproductive care
- Lowering costs for families, including housing and health care
- Supporting public education and community services
- California Democratic Party
- UA Plumbers, Pipefitters & Refrigeration Local 364
- California Legislative Black Caucus
Total raised: $5,000
💡Some of the campaign funds may include rollover money from previous campaigns.
Source: California Secretary of State
Top campaign donors:
💡How to read the data:
💡Some of the campaign funds may include rollover money from previous campaigns.
Source: California Secretary of State
Top campaign donors:
- Dr. Tiffanie Tate for Congress
💡How to read the data:
- Once on the Secretary of State site, look at the left column and select "All Contributions."
- In the next section, input the name of the candidate you are looking for.
- In the following section, select the 2025-2026 cycle.
- Once the data loads, find the toolbar above the data table and select "Sort by Amount."
- Change the order to "Descending" and click "Update." This will display the largest donations at the top of the list.
The issues
- Kelly Seyarto argues California is becoming unaffordable due to high taxes, fuel costs, and regulations. He generally supports policies aimed at lowering costs for businesses, reducing state regulations, and limiting government spending. He often opposes tax increases and some environmental regulations he says could raise costs for businesses and consumers.
- Tiffanie Tate says the economy is not working for middle and working-class families. She emphasizes supporting farmers and small businesses and lowering everyday costs, including groceries.
- Kelly Seyarto supports improving access to care while focusing on government efficiency and oversight of public spending. He has supported expanding mental health services and programs for children and child care, while opposing some efforts to require health insurance plans to cover more services.
- Tiffanie Tate centers her campaign on expanding access to affordable health care. She supports protecting Medicare and Medicaid from federal cuts, lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and improving women’s health services.
District 38: Coastal North County and South OC
← Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub
The candidates
Laura Bassett
- Party: Republican
- Professional background: Licensed real estate professional, licensed professional fiduciary and San Diego County Civil Service Commissioner
- Top three priorities:
- Affordability and Cost of Living
- Coastal Protection and Environmental Stewardship
- Public Safety and Supporting Law Enforcement
- Senate Minority Leader, Brian Jones
- State Assemblyman, Carl DeMaio
- Rebecca Jones, San Marcos Mayor
- Col. John Todd, USMC (Ret), Former Camp Pendleton Chief of Staff
Total raised: $54,541.78
💡Some of the campaign funds may include rollover money from previous campaigns.
Source: California Secretary of State
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
💡Some of the campaign funds may include rollover money from previous campaigns.
Source: California Secretary of State
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
- Once on the Secretary of State site, look at the left column and select "All Contributions."
- In the next section, input the name of the candidate you are looking for.
- In the following section, select the 2025-2026 cycle.
- Once the data loads, find the toolbar above the data table and select "Sort by Amount."
- Change the order to "Descending" and click "Update." This will display the largest donations at the top of the list.
Catherine Blakespear
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: Incumbent state senator for District 38, Chair: Senate Environmental Quality Committee | Past positions: Mayor of Encinitas, estate planning attorney, journalist
- Top three priorities:
- Homelessness and housing
- Environmental Protection & Climate Change
- Community safety
- California Democratic Party
- San Diego County Democratic Party
- San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council
- California Governor Gavin Newsom
Total raised: $619,589.29
💡Some of the campaign funds may include rollover money from previous campaigns.
Source: California Secretary of State
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
💡Some of the campaign funds may include rollover money from previous campaigns.
Source: California Secretary of State
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
- Once on the Secretary of State site, look at the left column and select "All Contributions."
- In the next section, input the name of the candidate you are looking for.
- In the following section, select the 2025-2026 cycle.
- Once the data loads, find the toolbar above the data table and select "Sort by Amount."
- Change the order to "Descending" and click "Update." This will display the largest donations at the top of the list.
The issues
- Blakespear authored bills to close loopholes in state’s housing density bonus law, protect access to healthcare for seniors, and increase child care options for military families
- Bassett looking to rein in “wasteful government spending” and “stop unnecessary new taxes.” Also says she wants to cut down on “excessive fees and regulations” that have made building new homes challenging.
- Blakespear authored legislation regarding CEQA reforms, closures of oil refineries, recycling and a ban on plastic bags at grocery stores.
- Bassett says “Addressing coastal erosion requires cooperation, science-based planning, and a commitment to preserving our shoreline for the generations that will come after us.”
District 40: East County and Inland
← Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub
The candidates
Kristie Bruce-Lane
- Party: Republican
- Professional background: Businesswoman and victims advocate
- Top three priorities:
- Reduce the cost of living
- Securing the border
- Election integrity
- Reform California
- California College Republicans
- San Diego County Gun Owners PAC
- Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco
- Assemblymember Carl DeMaio
Total raised: $147,532.32
💡Some of the campaign funds may include rollover money from previous campaigns.
Source: California Secretary of State
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
💡Some of the campaign funds may include rollover money from previous campaigns.
Source: California Secretary of State
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
- Once on the Secretary of State site, look at the left column and select "All Contributions."
- In the next section, input the name of the candidate you are looking for.
- In the following section, select the 2025-2026 cycle.
- Once the data loads, find the toolbar above the data table and select "Sort by Amount."
- Change the order to "Descending" and click "Update." This will display the largest donations at the top of the list.
Mara Elliott
Party: Democratic
Professional background: Ethics attorney, former San Diego City Attorney
Top three priorities:
Professional background: Ethics attorney, former San Diego City Attorney
Top three priorities:
- Lowering costs and providing essential services
- Public safety
- Mental health treatment accessibility
- California Federation of Teachers
- California Legislative Latino Caucus
- California Legislative Women’s Caucus
- Democrats for Equality
- North County Young Democrats
Total raised: $208,007.31
💡Some of the campaign funds may include rollover money from previous campaigns.
Source: California Secretary of State
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
💡Some of the campaign funds may include rollover money from previous campaigns.
Source: California Secretary of State
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
- Once on the Secretary of State site, look at the left column and select "All Contributions."
- In the next section, input the name of the candidate you are looking for.
- In the following section, select the 2025-2026 cycle.
- Once the data loads, find the toolbar above the data table and select "Sort by Amount."
- Change the order to "Descending" and click "Update." This will display the largest donations at the top of the list.
Ed Musgrove
- Party: Republican
- Professional background: San Marcos Councilmember, retired sheriff’s captain and Army veteran
- Top three priorities:
- Lowering costs and taxes
- Increase public safety funding
- Investing in housing
- California Republican Assembly
- San Diego Deputy Sheriffs' Association
- San Diego Police Officers' Association
- U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa, District 48
- California State Sen. Brian Jones, District 40
Total raised: $314,853.83
💡Some of the campaign funds may include rollover money from previous campaigns.
Source: California Secretary of State
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
💡Some of the campaign funds may include rollover money from previous campaigns.
Source: California Secretary of State
KPBS tracks this data through the California Secretary of State’s "Power Search" tool. You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate by clicking this direct link to the state's campaign finance portal.
💡How to read the data:
- Once on the Secretary of State site, look at the left column and select "All Contributions."
- In the next section, input the name of the candidate you are looking for.
- In the following section, select the 2025-2026 cycle.
- Once the data loads, find the toolbar above the data table and select "Sort by Amount."
- Change the order to "Descending" and click "Update." This will display the largest donations at the top of the list.
The issues
- Ed Musgrove calls for a balanced state budget and advocates for rerouting funds from "misused" projects, such as the high-speed rail project, to infrastructure and maintenance.
- Mara Elliott advocates investments in schools, the expansion of apprenticeship programs, and greater college accessibility to promote economic mobility as a way to address affordability issues.
- Kristie Bruce-Lane calls herself a "tax-fighter" and fiscal conservative and wants to focus on reducing the overall size and cost of government. She believes California's policies are increasing costs and driving residents out of the state.
- Mara Elliott’s approach to public safety and crime focuses on regulatory protections, prevention hubs and specialized treatment programs. She wants more regulations to protect vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and domestic violence victims. And she wants to place individuals with severe mental health issues in treatment facilities rather than in jails or hospitals.
- Kristie Bruce-Lane’s approach focuses on reversing what she calls "soft-on-crime" policies and increasing penalties to deter criminal activity. She says current Sacramento policies have reclassified too many felonies as misdemeanors, leading to a rise in crime. She wants to repeal Senate Bill 54, the so-called “Sanctuary State” law and deputizing local law enforcement to assist the federal government in enforcing immigration laws.
- Ed Musgrove’s approach is rooted in his background as a retired sheriff's captain and Army veteran, with a focus on traditional law enforcement and "tough on crime" measures. He is proposing more state funding for local law enforcement and allowing district attorneys to prosecute violent and repeat offenders more aggressively. And opposes the early release of "dangerous criminals" and the placement of sexually violent predators in local communities.
- Kristie Bruce-Lane says the homelessness crisis was a direct result of failed leadership in Sacramento. She wants an overhaul of current laws. She says the best way to combat homelessness is to address the root cause, such as poverty, addiction and substance abuse, through comprehensive treatment rather than just providing shelter.
- Like Bruce-Lane, Ed Musgrove calls "housing-first" policies a failure and says the focus should be on the root causes, such as addiction and mental health.
- Mara Elliott says providing essential services and balancing public safety with social support are the best ways to solve homelessness. She wants more protections for seniors and the disabled to prevent them from falling into homelessness because of a lack of oversight in independent living facilities.