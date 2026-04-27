Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Meet the candidates running for California Senate

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County,  Heidi de Marco / Health Reporter,  Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Published April 27, 2026 at 11:27 AM PDT
Leer en español

Go to
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

What does a state senator do?

  • Represent their constituents by holding meetings in the district and keeping attuned to priorities.
  • Participate on some of 22 standing committees, six subcommittees or joint committees, each focused on areas such as labor, health and the environment.
  • Introduce as many as 40 bills per two-year session, as well as specific budget items.

Source: CalMatters

How much does a state senator get paid?

As of 2025, state senators were paid $132,703 a year, plus $236 a day for expenses when the Legislature is in session. They also get mileage reimbursements at 70 cents per mile.

Party leaders get higher pay.

Source: National Conference of State Legislatures

District 18: South County and Imperial Valley

← Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub

The candidates

Art Hodges III
Art Hodges III

Art Hodges III

Party: Republican

Professional background: Senior Pastor South Bay Pentecostal Church and Superintendent of the So Cal United Pentecostal International Churches.

Top three priorities:

  • Cost of Living & Housing Crisis
  • Government Overreach & Regulation
  • Education & Indoctrination

Steve Padilla is running for Senate, in this undated photo.
Courtesy of Steve Padilla
Steve Padilla is running for Senate, in this undated photo.

Steve Padilla

Party: Democrat

Professional background: Incumbent state senator for District 18 | Past positions: Chairman of California’s Coastal Commission, Police Detective, Mayor of Chula Vista.

Top three priorities:
  • Housing affordability and cost of living
  • Opposing federal government's ICE attacks
  • Pushing for state action on the Tijuana River Valley sewage crisis

The issues

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

District 32: Temecula and Northeast County

← Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub

The candidates

Kelly Seyarto

Party: Republican

Professional background: California State Senator representing the 32nd District. Former Assemblymember and former mayor of Murrieta. He is a retired firefighter and battalion chief with more than 30 years of service.

Top three priorities:

  • Public safety and wildfire preparedness
  • Reducing cost of living, including fuel and energy costs
  • Government accountability and oversight

Tiffanie Tate for Congress
Courtesy of Tiffanie Tate
Tiffanie Tate for Congress

Tiffanie Tate

Candidate overview

Party: Democrat

Professional background: Obstetrician-gynecologist and physician. Previously ran for Congress before launching her State Senate campaign

Top three priorities:
  • Expanding access to health care, including reproductive care
  • Lowering costs for families, including housing and health care
  • Supporting public education and community services

The issues

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

District 38: Coastal North County and South OC

← Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub

The candidates

Laura Bassett
Laura Bassett

Laura Bassett

  • Party: Republican
  • Professional background: Licensed real estate professional, licensed professional fiduciary and San Diego County Civil Service Commissioner
  • Top three priorities:

    • Affordability and Cost of Living
    • Coastal Protection and Environmental Stewardship
    • Public Safety and Supporting Law Enforcement

Catherine Blakespear
Catherine Blakespear

Catherine Blakespear

  • Party: Democrat
  • Professional background: Incumbent state senator for District 38, Chair: Senate Environmental Quality Committee | Past positions: Mayor of Encinitas, estate planning attorney, journalist
  • Top three priorities:

    • Homelessness and housing
    • Environmental Protection & Climate Change
    • Community safety

The issues

  • Blakespear authored bills to close loopholes in state’s housing density bonus law, protect access to healthcare for seniors, and increase child care options for military families
  • Bassett looking to rein in “wasteful government spending” and “stop unnecessary new taxes.” Also says she wants to cut down on “excessive fees and regulations” that have made building new homes challenging.

District 40: East County and Inland

Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub

The candidates

Kristie Bruce-Lane
Kristie Bruce-Lane

Kristie Bruce-Lane


  • Party: Republican
  • Professional background: Businesswoman and victims advocate
  • Top three priorities:

    • Reduce the cost of living
    • Securing the border
    • Election integrity

Mara Elliot
Mara Elliot

Mara Elliott

Party: Democratic
Professional background: Ethics attorney, former San Diego City Attorney
Top three priorities:
  • Lowering costs and providing essential services
  • Public safety
  • Mental health treatment accessibility

Ed Musgrove
Ed Musgrove

Ed Musgrove


  • Party: Republican
  • Professional background: San Marcos Councilmember, retired sheriff’s captain and Army veteran
  • Top three priorities:
    • Lowering costs and taxes
    • Increase public safety funding
    • Investing in housing

The issues

Tags

Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections NewsNorth CountySouth Bay
Alexander Nguyen
As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

See stories by Alexander Nguyen
Heidi de Marco
Heidi de Marco is an award-winning photojournalist and health reporter who has focused her work on producing multimedia stories that help humanize the complex health and humanitarian issues impacting marginalized and vulnerable communities in the United States and abroad.

See stories by Heidi de Marco
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
See stories by Jacob Aere
What are issues affecting San Diego's most vulnerable?

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News